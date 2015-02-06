How to create a vintage style home

The vintage style is a popular choice for many people who want to introduce a new theme into their home. Old school glamour, rustic charm and lashings of nostalgia; vintage décor can transform an average property into a unique and impressive space. You don't have to go all out and invest in expensive, one-off items or hunt out the most exclusive furnishings. If you use a bit of imagination by mixing high street buys with a few special finds and some bargains from the local flea market, you can have yourself a beautiful vintage home personalised to your taste.

Vintage is all about the feelings each object inspires; it should remind you of something in particular or make you feel connected to the past in some way, whether from your own past experiences, or a particular era (even if you never lived through it!). The joy of vintage style is that it is evocative and characterful, and the wide variety of choice when it comes to antique, vintage, or vintage-style furniture allows you to be really selective and creative in your approach to decorating. If you want to take the next steps to creating your perfect vintage style home, have a read through the following tips: