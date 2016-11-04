Flawless 120 m² Home You Can Afford

Lavish and comfortable, this 120 m² family home reveals what's possible with a talented home builder and architect. Designed by Poland based firm Archon, this newly built affordable dwelling is perfect for those wishing to get their foot in the property market.
Inspired by classic cottage style, it's hard not to be charmed by the inventiveness of the home design, which boasts an exciting eclectic décor that's brimming with personality. Fresh modern elements create a perfect backdrop for an alternative lifestyle for the lucky owners.
Come and see it for yourself!
This is the home from the rear perspective and doesn't it look amazing?
Timber, which has been sourced from the region, was used to clad the lower half of the building, while a crisp white render pronounces itself between the gaps.
The garden features minimalist inspired landscaping. We particularly love the use of staggered timber sections to create pathways between the different areas of the garden.
Overall, it’s a beautiful contemporary design that stands out from its neighbours!
The front façade shares a similar naturally appeal as the rear. A cobblestone driveway and natural stone garden leads visitors to the front entrance in an elegant fashion.
With its pitched form and subtle architecture, this modern cottage is oozing with a traditional-inspired style. The perfectly arranged garden adds further to this appeal.
Internally, there's a exciting eclectic mix of furniture and finishes where different styles have come together so brilliantly. A colour palette consisting of light greys, sky blues, whites and pops of red provides this living room with a distinct personality.
The L-shape couch runs along the borders of the room which, along with the floor rug, acts as a distinction between the nearby dining area.
The shared lounge and dining space is bursting with energy and personality. The interior designers from Archon have held nothing back when designing this space.
Contemporary dining chairs of various vibrant shades bring focus and interest to this casual dining space. Located right beside the full-length windows, those dining enjoy a bright setting and endless views of the greenery outside.
This is the main corridor that leads from the living spaces to the sleeping quarters and washrooms. The architects have used this transitional space to host both storage space and artwork.
Along the right-hand side there are floor-to-ceiling timber shelves, which are filled with all the things that a family accumulates. On the opposite side, a living wall brings nature and beauty into the heart of the home.
The design ethos of the kitchen space acknowledges modern trends while embracing a classic appeal at heart. In keeping with the rest of the ground floor layout, this cooking space leads off naturally from the dining area, maintaining the same colour scheme and design.
Next to the window is a small bench-style seating area, which is perfect for those rushes in the morning. The bench is especially great for the little ones.
The architectural plan gives further details for those considering to build this home for themselves. As we noticed in the previous images, the home's layout maintains an open arrangement, which has minimal internal walls. This open setup allows those inside to move between areas with little to no hindrance.
Notice how the bedrooms and en suites are located close to the garden, guaranteeing the family a peaceful night's rest.
