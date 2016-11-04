Flawless 120 m² Home You Can Afford

Lavish and comfortable, this 120 m² family home reveals what's possible with a talented home builder and architect. Designed by Poland based firm Archon, this newly built affordable dwelling is perfect for those wishing to get their foot in the property market.

Inspired by classic cottage style, it's hard not to be charmed by the inventiveness of the home design, which boasts an exciting eclectic décor that's brimming with personality. Fresh modern elements create a perfect backdrop for an alternative lifestyle for the lucky owners.

Come and see it for yourself!