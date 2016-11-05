A Heavenly Little Home Conversion

Isn't it great when you stumble upon a diamond in the rough? If you've ever renovated a property and helped it to reach its full potential when nobody else even tried, you'll know the feeling well. The property we're looking at today, located in Boston, Lincolnshire, is a prime example of how a little vision can breathe new life into a forgotten building.

This small chapel was discovered by Darren Rush of GreenScape Tree Safe when the organisation were instructed to clear the surrounding area. Darren recognised what the chapel could become with the right care and attention and enlisted the help of Jenny McIntee Architects to realise his plans. Now, the chapel is a beautiful one-bed conversion that boasts more history and character than your average home.

Take a look for yourself…