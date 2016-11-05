A Heavenly Little Home Conversion

Isn't it great when you stumble upon a diamond in the rough? If you've ever renovated a property and helped it to reach its full potential when nobody else even tried, you'll know the feeling well. The property we're looking at today, located in Boston, Lincolnshire, is a prime example of how a little vision can breathe new life into a forgotten building.
This small chapel was discovered by Darren Rush of GreenScape Tree Safe when the organisation were instructed to clear the surrounding area. Darren recognised what the chapel could become with the right care and attention and enlisted the help of Jenny McIntee Architects to realise his plans. Now, the chapel is a beautiful one-bed conversion that boasts more history and character than your average home.
Take a look for yourself…
Rural and traditional, this little chapel is picture perfect and evokes nostalgia for times gone by. The redbrick exterior and slate roof are certainly charming and we can see a chimney to the right side, though it's not clear whether it's still in use.
The building is only slightly setback from the road by a small pebblestone section but the proximity to the street isn't a problem in such a quiet area.
There's a saying that accurately describes this chapel turned starter home: small but perfectly formed. With no protruding sections or unsightly extensions, the charm of the property is preserved. And this doesn't just apply to the exterior!
Let's find out what renovations have taken place inside these four walls…
The floorplan illustrates how the space has been divided up to accommodate a single occupant or a couple investing in their first home.
A staircase leads up to a mezzanine area that functions as the bedroom. On the ground-floor there's a cosy and practical corner kitchen, as well as a living room and a shower room with WC.
With a limited amount of space to work with, a mezzanine level seemed like an obvious choice to add some extra square footage. A small staircase leads up to the sleeping area, providing the occupants with some healthy separation between bedroom and living spaces.
The carpeting on the stairs adds warmth to the interior, which boasts mainly wooden or tiled flooring. The light wood selected for the banisters and kitchen work surfaces, as seen here, keeps the space light.
With relatively low ceilings, it was important the windows let in as much light as possible and that this light could fill every corner of the interior. The architects decided that the glass window panes would be replaced with double glazed panels, although the settings are original.
A white colour scheme has been chosen to reflect light and maximise the feeling of space in this small conversion. Spotlighting has been added beneath the mezzanine area to keep the covered spaces as light and bright as possible.
Not quite a 'bathroom' but offering everything you need to refresh yourself, this shower room with WC has a simple, modern design.
The white ceramics suit the small space well and the tasteful tiles covering the walls from floor to ceiling are a practical and contemporary choice. A window lets in some extra light, helping to achieve a sense of calm.
