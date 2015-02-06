How do I maximise space in a small garden?

Traditional methods can sometimes be the best. If you don't have a lot of floor space in your backyard, climbing plants such as Wisteria or Clematis can transform your garden and brighten up the smallest of outdoor spaces. Whether you have chain link fencing, or a more modern wooden 'ladder' like you can see in this image, it is possible to grow climbing plants that cover as much or as little of the wall as you like. There are also evergreen plants, which maintain their rich green colour all year round—perfect for a consistently vibrant looking garden.

For more garden inspiration, have a look at these small garden design ideas.