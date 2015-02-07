Before & after: A value-adding renovation

Before and after projects are always the most viewed and the most
famous in our extensive list of articles, and today we will show you a before and after project that certainly wont disappoint!
The name behind the re-imagining of this previously run down property is Nuno Ladeiro, an experienced team of architects from Portugal. The team focuses on projects that exhibit a large cultural and creative diversity, and they are driven by quality, innovation and conceptual design. Specialising in urban planning, public and private buildings, as well as single family homes, hotels and shops, Nuno Ladeiro definitely never shy away from a challenge! This house, called 'Casa do Chapéu Virado' in Portuguese, is just one example of their talent, bringing a tired and old family home back to life, and transforming it into a stylish and contemporary space. Take a look at the following pictures to get a fuller idea of just what they achieve.
The villa is located in Cascais, Portugal. Its architectural form is bold and individual, and is actually part of an extremely rich period of Portuguese design—exactly why it was restored rather than demolished. This architecture is typical of the 1960s, and bridges the gap between tradition and modernity with its austere façade and practical, modern layout. However, over the years it was allowed to fall into a state of near disrepair.
The current owner luckily recognised its value and its potential as a renovation project. Despite it's damaged state, the project went ahead and the house and garden were given a complete overhaul to bring them up to date.
As already mentioned, the garden, which was abandoned and overwhelmed by overgrown plants and trees, underwent a major remodelling. Careful consideration was given to rebuilding the walls in traditional stone, and a polished marble porch was introduced, adapting the traditional design to modern times.
The main façade now shines, attracting the attention of passers by. It is a great example of a renovation that respects the original building and emphasises original features, while bringing it into the present with the necessary care and attention. Only a few alterations were made to the shutters and slatted windows to give them a contemporary look, as the architects wanted to retain as much of the original charm as possible.
A new lawn and newly planted trees and plants made a big improvement to the front garden, which is now looking tidier and more family-friendly.
Marble floors were laid along the side of the house so that the family could sit outside in the sun, but the upper level balconies above also provide shade. The specific marble chosen was 'Bluean Cascais' for an extra special luxurious impression. The plants in the garden have been pruned back, and the trees have been kept to a minimum, for a modern, open look.
This textured stone surface was revamped, and now contributes to the atmosphere of the inherent rustic style. The modern and contemporary plant pots contrast with the bottom wall, emphasising the age and history of the house and drawing attention to intricacies of the renovation project.
Previously, the interior spaces were divided into two small areas, but have since been opened out into a single, larger living space. The dining room is connected to the living room, and the bare white walls create a cool and relaxing ambience. The only stand-out features are the red carpet and designer chairs from Kartell.
Upstairs in the hall you will find this wonderful set up, complete with designer recliner chair from Charles Ray Eames. A simple floor lamp is the only other addition needed in this relaxing reading corner.
The window is an advantage, illuminating the area and allowing light to filter through the upstairs rooms. The dip in the ceiling is parallel to the raised glass parapet, playing with perspective. All the walls are white and the light wood floor compliments the minimalist colour scheme.
The neutral tones and materials in the bathroom give it a comfortable and warm atmosphere. The wooden cabinets share the same tone and texture as the wooden mirror frame, and the pastel coloured lamp has been suspended above the marble surface next to the modern wash basin. Though the tiles are dark, the corners are illuminated by the light from the windows which is also reflected by the large mirror. The overall effect is sophisticated, but also homely.
