Before & after: A value-adding renovation

Before and after projects are always the most viewed and the most famous in our extensive list of articles, and today we will show you a before and after project that certainly wont disappoint!

The name behind the re-imagining of this previously run down property is Nuno Ladeiro, an experienced team of architects from Portugal. The team focuses on projects that exhibit a large cultural and creative diversity, and they are driven by quality, innovation and conceptual design. Specialising in urban planning, public and private buildings, as well as single family homes, hotels and shops, Nuno Ladeiro definitely never shy away from a challenge! This house, called 'Casa do Chapéu Virado' in Portuguese, is just one example of their talent, bringing a tired and old family home back to life, and transforming it into a stylish and contemporary space. Take a look at the following pictures to get a fuller idea of just what they achieve.