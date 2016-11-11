​12 straightforward ways to better organise your hallway

Want to make a good impression? Unfortunately we cannot advise on people skills, but we do know how you can wow your guests via cleanliness and décor – which brings us to the mother of all first impressions: your entryway.
Believe it or not, the vibe and look you’re trying to create for your home design is dependent on how you present your entrance hall. Think about it: if you enter your host’s home and are immediately met with a dirty floor, a cluttered space, and an area that hasn’t seen a decent light bulb or mop in months, you’re not going to think too highly of the house and its inhabitants, right?
So, to save you from certain embarrassment, let’s take a look at how your entryway can not only save your reputation, but flaunt some elegance and eye-catching style as well!
So clean, so stylish, and so welcoming – yet how did this entryway achieve that look? By committing to light neutrals (think stone grey and whites), good lighting, and an uncluttered space via the storage bench and coat hangers.
So very easy, don’t you think?
Good on you for wanting to flaunt your collection of keepsakes and wall art, but please don’t go overboard. That entryway needs to be able to get people inside your house – and back out again.
So by all means, place a beautiful sculpture, a stylish credenza, and a framed picture or two in that entry space, but remember that the “less is more” phrase was created for a reason.
Don’t knock a good mirror until you’ve tried it.
A large one instantly adds depth and dimension to a space, especially a small one like an entrance hall. And since it uses up wall/vertical space, it keeps the floor open, so why would you not want to use one?
Opt for a minimum amount of décor pieces to keep your entryway looking clean and open – and inviting. You really don’t need much more than a few simple lines, soft colours, and a touch of pattern.
Take a few tips from this entryway above, which achieved this look quite successfully.
Shame on those who don’t realise the aesthetic power of brick walls. They are much favoured in the industrial design, yet can zhoosh up just about any space or style.
See how an exposed brick surface adds pattern, colour, and texture to the entrance hall above. Mix it up with some soothing pendants, a timber floorboard, and soft neutrals, and you’re good to go!
The monochrome look (which is black/grey on white) is a classic and timeless scheme to opt for, and it can work a treat on your entryway. But we think the winning element above is that bright blue door, which introduces a pop of colour without taking any of the monochrome magic away.
Even if you fancy the clean and neutral look, you don’t want your entryway to be boring. So by all means, keep those décor and furniture pieces to a minimum, but ensure you bring in a touch of striking style, whether it’s via pattern or colour.
This chest of drawers manages to sneak in an array of colourful tones without overkill, which really deserves a round of applause.
If you want to transcend from the ‘classic’ look and take it up to ‘royal’, the same rules in terms of space and clutter apply.
Just see how this space managed to achieve sophistication: a plush bench in ripe red; gold trimmings that don’t take it too far; a large mirror in a golden frame; and lots of light tones to keep it clean and open.
Don’t underestimate the power of a wooden surface to bring warmth and charm to your space. This entryway manages it perfectly via timber flooring, and rustic wood used for doors, doorposts, and a mirror frame.
Note that because the wood is rather dark, the wall’s colours opted for light neutrals.
Like the rest of your house, that entryway should reflect your personal style and taste.
We just love the way this space above managed to accomplish a mountain-cabin look without being too much: a snowboard was used for a clothes hanger, a focal wall was clad in timber panelling, and a small rug with warm tones and funky patterns was added.
If you’d rather hang up a few family photos instead of an original Monet in the entry hall, then why not? Just be sure not to clutter the wall space and remember breathing room inbetween the frames.
Look at this clever way in which family photos, wall art, pattern, texture, and colour was brought into the entryway. What would this look like in your house?
If your entryway forms part of an open-plan layout, go with the same colours used in the visible main area, such as the living room or dining area. This ensures a fluid movement for your décor and style, and will also make the space look much bigger.
However, a small bench or some wall shelves for storage still couldn’t hurt!
