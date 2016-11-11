​12 straightforward ways to better organise your hallway

Want to make a good impression? Unfortunately we cannot advise on people skills, but we do know how you can wow your guests via cleanliness and décor – which brings us to the mother of all first impressions: your entryway.

Believe it or not, the vibe and look you’re trying to create for your home design is dependent on how you present your entrance hall. Think about it: if you enter your host’s home and are immediately met with a dirty floor, a cluttered space, and an area that hasn’t seen a decent light bulb or mop in months, you’re not going to think too highly of the house and its inhabitants, right?

So, to save you from certain embarrassment, let’s take a look at how your entryway can not only save your reputation, but flaunt some elegance and eye-catching style as well!