​The 7 deadly sins you’re committing in your home

Most of us are familiar with the famous seven deadly sins that are pretty much unforgivable. Lust, greed, wrath, pride, envy, gluttony, and sloth need to be avoided at all costs in order to live a pure and positive life. But regardless of how good you’re trying to be, you may still commit a home design sin each and every day without knowing about it.

Although these design sins won’t mean a damned afterlife, they will result in ugly interiors, hideous spaces, and an unfriendly ambience in your home – which is pretty much a hellish way to live, don’t you agree?

But fortunately we are not here to judge, but to rescue, for today we expose these design sins and also show you how to avoid them from now on.

Pay attention!