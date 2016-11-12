​The 7 deadly sins you’re committing in your home

Most of us are familiar with the famous seven deadly sins that are pretty much unforgivable. Lust, greed, wrath, pride, envy, gluttony, and sloth need to be avoided at all costs in order to live a pure and positive life. But regardless of how good you’re trying to be, you may still commit a home design sin each and every day without knowing about it.
Although these design sins won’t mean a damned afterlife, they will result in ugly interiors, hideous spaces, and an unfriendly ambience in your home – which is pretty much a hellish way to live, don’t you agree?
But fortunately we are not here to judge, but to rescue, for today we expose these design sins and also show you how to avoid them from now on.
Pay attention!
This is probably the most common, but that doesn’t make it any less accepting. We understand that cooking’s fun and messy, and cleaning up afterwards is not, yet here is what you need to be doing to avoid this cardinal sin.
Ensure you have plenty of storage space for all your utensils and accessories (drawers, shelves, cabinets, etc.). And wipe down those surfaces after every use – this will stop the grease and grime from building up.
Not too hard, is it?
A clean-cut garden will have a positive effect on your home and your life; a messy and overgrown one will just cause neighbours to pity you.
Keep mowing that lawn on a regular basis, water the plants, treat them to a trimming when required, and keep the overall garden/lawn space free of unwanted elements like weeds, children’s toys, etc.
Think of maintaining your outdoor space as a calming activity that’s also good exercise.
A dark and musty room will scare off most people. Thus, do what you can to help yourself (and your guests) relax and make those interior tones come to life: bring some fresh air and sunlight into the picture.
Pull aside those curtains, lift the blinds, and open a window each and every day so that freshness can circulate throughout your home.
Seeing as the living room is where we entertain and socialise, subjecting guests to a messy and cluttered space would be truly wicked.
Pick up those magazines and books (and TV remotes and chopsticks and whatever else is cluttering the space) and put those storage areas to good use. We’re talking bookcases, shelves, ottomans and coffee tables with built-in storage compartments… just be sure not to clutter the room with too much of these either!
Never let your interiors look as if a clown was in charge of the interior design. Colours that contrast is one thing; colours that clash is another.
Stick to one main colour for your room (such as an earthy brown, as shown in our example above), and allow the rest of the pieces (furniture, décor) to be in different hues of this main tone.
Feel free to stick in another colour (such as the black leather chairs seen above), yet keep them to a minimum.
This mistake can actually link up with the actual “greed” sin, which is why it’s so important to avoid. Don’t be tempted to show off and shove in as many furniture pieces as that room can hold. Comfort and cosiness won’t be the end result; clutter will.
Ensure that there is enough room for movement; keep the sofas a few centimetres away from the walls for “breathing” (yes, furniture pieces breathe too); and bring in some outdoor scenery via a window.
This one is just “eww”! Don’t subject your guests (or yourself) to a space that is cringeworthy.
Like your kitchen, give those bathroom surfaces a decent wipe-down after every use. Treat the floors and walls to a regular mopping/dusting/wiping. And be sure to open the windows or run the air-vent to keep the air fresh.
And for goodness’ sake, store those bathroom necessities out of sight – nobody wants to see how many different shampoos and conditioners you’re using.
