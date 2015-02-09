Modernising a Family's 1920s Manchester Semi

Experts from Raynes Architecture were called upon to transform this property and bring it into the 21st century. The task at hand with this project was to renovate a 1920s semi-detached family home in Whalley Range, Manchester. In its original state, the house had a bathroom to the rear that blocked all views to the garden, which was one of the first things that the architects decided had to be changed.
In addition, the house hadn't been updated for decades and was in desperate need of modernisation. The bathroom was moved and the kitchen and dining room were connected to the garden to create a flow between rooms. The WC was incorporated back into the bathroom, leaving plenty of space to extend the master bedroom.
You can see for yourself just how everything looked once the structural changes were complete and the finishing touches were in place. The interiors are fresh and contemporary, with plenty of character and homely details.
Let's take a look around…
As you can see from this image, the front façade is exactly what you would expect from a typical 1920s semi-detached family home.
These houses are often more spacious than they appear on the outside, but open plan living hadn't really caught on in the '20s, with rooms often being small and segregated. This was a problem facing the architects but, as you will see, they managed to negotiate it brilliantly.
The kitchen was chaotic and disorganised with no clear continuous theme. The surfaces and cupboards were in need of a makeover to create a more grown up looking space.
It's easy to neglect the style of the kitchen and see it merely as a functional space that facilitates family life. However, it's evident from the next image what a difference a proper kitchen plan and modern fittings can make.
What a transformation! The sleek black surfaces and gleaming steel range hood give the kitchen a modern feel, whilst the blue tiles inject some colour and are a practical choice for a busy family kitchen.
The room now has a recognisable style and colour scheme and the carefully selected finishing touches, such as the patterned trays and simple vase, make for a pleasant and homely space.
Here you can see the previous kitchen from another angle. The uneven tiles and textured wall were done away with, in exchange for much more refined and elegant décor.
Storage is also an issue, with cookbooks crammed onto the open shelves in the corner. The plug socket is also in an awkward place, with the exposed wire contributing to an untidy impression.
Everything is finally in order in the new modern kitchen. The wooden panels contrast with the light blue tiles, adding warmth and a rustic chalet-style charm.
This colourful coat rack is quirky and fun. There are similar little details throughout the home, which brighten up the interiors and express the personality of the new owners.
When introducing bold colours like this into a modern style home, it pays to stick to small and subtle pieces. It could be in the form of kitchen appliances, photo frames or even something as simple as tea towels.
Before the renovation, the hallway was looking tired and worn. The wallpaper was dated, faded and yellowed, and the haphazardly laid carpet made the area look messy and ill-thought out.
It had clearly been neglected for some time and was awaiting a new lease of life.
The downstairs hallway has been given the care and attention it deserves, as the first space that's seen upon entering the home. As we all know, first impressions count and these modern and fresh interiors don't disappoint.
A fresh lick of white paint instantly brightens up the hallway and the classic green tiles are suited to this typically 1920s property. A traditional wooden side table finishes the look, providing some useful storage for anything that the family might need to grab in a rush before heading out for the day.
The bedroom is light and decorated with calming blue tones. The beech wooden floor is a contemporary alternative to traditional carpets and will remain in good condition for much longer, being easier to clean and resistant to general wear and tear.
This room reflects the tastes of the owners and is a liveable and comfortable space.
These colourful bathroom tiles are bold and brave, and would definitely wake anyone up during their morning shower! The primary shades are an interesting choice that works well the the plain white suite and white walls.
An element of fun and joie de vivre run consistently throughout the design of this family home, which creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
