Modernising a Family's 1920s Manchester Semi

Experts from Raynes Architecture were called upon to transform this property and bring it into the 21st century. The task at hand with this project was to renovate a 1920s semi-detached family home in Whalley Range, Manchester. In its original state, the house had a bathroom to the rear that blocked all views to the garden, which was one of the first things that the architects decided had to be changed.

In addition, the house hadn't been updated for decades and was in desperate need of modernisation. The bathroom was moved and the kitchen and dining room were connected to the garden to create a flow between rooms. The WC was incorporated back into the bathroom, leaving plenty of space to extend the master bedroom.

You can see for yourself just how everything looked once the structural changes were complete and the finishing touches were in place. The interiors are fresh and contemporary, with plenty of character and homely details.

Let's take a look around…