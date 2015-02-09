A New York penthouse extension

Take a moment to imagine being able to live in your very own penthouse in New York. Then, imagine being able to afford to not only refurbish the whole apartment, but add an extra storey on top. For most, its hard to even consider this as reality, but for one lucky New Yorker, this was the case.

South Slope, an area of Brooklyn, New York, has seen dramatic changes over recent years. Much like the rest of Brooklyn and other inner-city suburbs of the city, the face, and prices, of real estate, have inevitably changed forever. With the owner already occupying the 3rd-floor penthouse, they saw the potential to extend the only way possible in New York- up. The whole apartment was gutted, and a 4th storey added, which included a small front balcony facing onto the street, a master bedroom, and an office space at the rear.