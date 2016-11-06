A Clever Home Magically Appears!

Thanks to the ingenious work of architects from London based firm Satish Jassal Architects, a four bedroom home has been built in a small gap between two London terraces.
The location of the bungalow is surprising considering the dimensions of the site and the neighbouring buildings, but this type of project has become typical in London and other major cities. With space at an absolute premium in our cities, home building projects such as this are important to help house more people.
As you can see from the photo, there is a modern bungalow situated between two traditional London terraces.
From one's perspective on the street, you'd be forgiven for thinking the building was perhaps an extension of one of the terraces or some type of workshop. Surprisingly, the timber-clad building is a fully-functioning modern house that contains four bedrooms!
To maintain the gap between the existing two terraces, and to mitigate issues of overlooking, a single-storey house was designed. The concept for the house was a series of single-storey brick pavilions with different heights depending on the use of the internal spaces.
The courtyard has been designed to give the living room and the bedrooms multiple views out. Large sliding doors look and open onto the courtyard, surrounding moss gardens and planted green walls.
The former site consisted of four domestic car garages that had been left vacant for a number of years, making it an ideal brownfield site for a new house to be built.
There are many brownfield sights such as this to be found in most of our cities and towns, so keep your eye out for one and perhaps you can have a home like this!
The first look we get of the interior is within the bungalow's master bedroom. It’s perhaps in this private room that the home's timber interior scheme is most spectacular. Just like the exterior, certain rooms of the home are clad in different timbers, making for a unique living experience.
Natural light floods into the space from a series of windows, illuminating this space in a beautiful way. The pale timber flooring and wall cladding brings a natural appeal and beckons us to continue further inside…
Just like we saw in the master bedroom, well placed panels of glazing have been incorporated into the home design to ensure that glorious sunshine can enter and spread throughout the living spaces.
The light-filled and open dimensions of the dining room makes for a brilliant place to spend time and enjoy meals with the family. Diners can experience a cosy and intimate setting all while embracing the lushness of the garden, which is always in view.
