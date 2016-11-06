A Clever Home Magically Appears!

Thanks to the ingenious work of architects from London based firm Satish Jassal Architects, a four bedroom home has been built in a small gap between two London terraces.

The location of the bungalow is surprising considering the dimensions of the site and the neighbouring buildings, but this type of project has become typical in London and other major cities. With space at an absolute premium in our cities, home building projects such as this are important to help house more people.

