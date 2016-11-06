Top 5 Projects of the Week: Cheap and Easy DIYs to Things Your Guests Hate

What time is it? Oh, it's already time for our homify Top 5, which is our one-stop-shop for all the best ideas, most inspiring solutions and creative designs we've featured in our magazine over the last seven days.
Saying we've seen some incredible ingenuity would be an understatement and it would be a crying shame if any of them passed you by. So, let's take a second look at the five articles that soared highest this week!
Kicking things off is our wildly popular 25 cheap and easy DIY projects, followed closely by those things guests hate when they visit your home. We'll also head outdoors with loads of inspiring rustic barbecues you can have a go at building yourself (plus some other clever garden DIY ideas) before ending things by letting you in on a few interior design tricks that will make your home happier.
Get stuck into this delectable feast of inspiration and leave a comment at the bottom to tell us which article was your favourite!
We're all always on the lookout for fast and easy ways to make our homes look just that little bit better, or as though we splurged on an interior designer.
So, we're treating you to a massive 25 home improvement ideas that are simple, cheap and quick to complete! Every room in your home can benefit from these tips, from a slightly boring bedroom though to a languishing living room.
Take a look and decide which projects you fancy trying your hand at…
Before you think the worst of us, we're not saying that anyone hates your home. It's just that when it comes to socialising at other properties, we all have some little niggles and pet hates, don't we? After all, you can't do whatever you want away from your own house!
Just for fun, we came up with a list of visitor gripes, from bathroom conundrums through to home design scheme jealousy. Have a read and see if you catch yourself thinking any of these when you're next away from home!
Call us eternal optimists but just because summer has disappeared, we don't think it's any reason to stop grilling on the barbecue. We have plenty of lovely autumnal and winter days ahead of us!
In fact, we actually think cooking up some piping hot food in the garden makes total sense in the cooler months, so we've found some beautiful rustic grills to try and tempt you into our way of thinking. Remember, if you see a design you like, you can always enlist the help of a local professional in your area to help you recreate it!
We know that summer is officially behind us now but that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about how we'd like to upgrade our gardens next spring.
Any professional gardener will tell you that the planning you do now will make execution so much simpler come the first days of spring, so get ahead of the gardening game with us. We thought of some fantastic garden upgrades and DIY projects that we'd love to get around to next year so, if any of these tickle your fancy, start planning now!
Ever wondered how interior designers manage to make a house feel like a home? If you strive to create that wonderful vibe of easy living, with comfort permeating every room, we're going to spill some of the secrets.
Some of them are so simple you'll wonder why you hadn't thought of it yourself. Others will have you nodding sagely and thinking
that's clever! Regardless, the end result will be you feeling refreshed and ready to take on a home improvement revamp. Don't panic that you have to throw all your current belongings out as you'll soon see that it's all a case of keeping the right items in the right place.