Top 5 Projects of the Week: The Quintessential British Seaside Home to Family Friendly Kitchens

homify Modern kitchen
The last week on homify was particularly great as we got to feature a wonderful selection of 360° tours around beautiful homes and architecture projects, including what we considered to the be an ideal example of modern British living beside the seaside. 

In a continuation of our Top 10 series, we scoured our site for the very best, interesting and exciting homes in the UK's north and the results sparked some interesting feedback! We somehow also found time to show you ways to make your kitchen more family friendly and the hub of your home.

If you missed any of this week's projects, where were you?! Luckily, we're here to help and are excited to present this week's Top 5 Projects of the Week as chosen by YOU!

1. The Quintessential British Seaside Home

The Links, Whitley Bay, xsite architecture LLP xsite architecture LLP Modern houses
xsite architecture LLP

The Links, Whitley Bay

xsite architecture LLP
xsite architecture LLP
xsite architecture LLP

Our most popular read this week was a 360 tour around this quite wonderful renovation of a 1930s semi in Whitley Bay. Seemingly plain and unassuming from the street view, the real interest lies behind that wooden front door.

The stunning entrance hall that awaits is worth clicking through to the project by itself but further exploration is rewarded as each room tops the last in the style stakes. We see a chic music room, contemporary dining space, super modern kitchen and a cosy living room before even leaving the ground floor! A truly great home.

2. The Little Blue Box House

Gallowhill Extension, Claire McLuckie Architect Claire McLuckie Architect
Claire McLuckie Architect

Gallowhill Extension

Claire McLuckie Architect
Claire McLuckie Architect
Claire McLuckie Architect

Well, this was a fun way to begin the week! Following hot on the heels of the Whitley Bay home was this delightful Little Blue Box House in Gallowhill, Scotland, designed by Claire McLuckie.

The striking blue structure is a lovely addition to what was once a classic, Victorian sandstone home. Jutting out the side of the property to delight passers-by with its playful colour, the extension truly packs a design punch, incorporating a kitchen and living space, home office and bathroom within its humble 45m². That's some accomplishment!

3. Top 10—The Most Beautiful Houses In The North

Ebenezer Chapel, Co. Durham, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Ebenezer Chapel, Co. Durham

Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Taking the No. 3 spot on this week's Top 5 was another countdown, our Top 10 Most Beautiful Houses In The North. Who knew that the internet loves a list?

Well, after all the positive feedback we received from our Most Beautiful Houses in Britain feature, we decided that there were simply too many great houses we'd reluctantly left out and that we should rectify this by giving different areas of the UK their time in the spotlight. First up was the north and it certainly didn't disappoint with projects varying from a converted chapel in Durham (pictured) to the super modern '007 House' in Northern Ireland.

Which was your favourite?

4. Family-friendly kitchens

Private Residential Refurbishment, Kent homify Modern kitchen
homify

Private Residential Refurbishment, Kent

homify
homify
homify

There was a great response to our article on how to make your kitchen more family friendly. So often overlooked as a room to merely prepare food, we offered some useful insights into how to encourage everyone, from busy parents through to disinterested teens, to come on into the kitchen for some quality time, great food and much needed interaction. We love the idea of a well-designed and considered kitchen being the focal point of a home and apparently so did you!

5. A Bungalow To Adore

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style garden
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Last but certainly not least and rounding up this week's Top 5 is this Bungalow To Adore. Created by Marina Linhares Interior Design in Brazil, this quite stunning home effortlessly embraces an eclectic, stylish aesthetic and its interior, especially, is a pleasure to behold.

Built on a humble 95m² site, including the garden area, this simple home is brimming with style and personality. Traditional materials, such as wood and stone, are emphasised throughout, with the designers determined to respect the history of the building, while transforming it into a modern, sophisticated home.  The result is breathtaking!

We hope you've enjoyed this look back at this week's most popular homify features. Now all there's left to do is enjoy the rest of your day. Until next time!

What was your favourite project this week? Let us know in the comments, below.

