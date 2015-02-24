Your browser is out-of-date.

Creating a rustic writing space

press profile homify press profile homify
Loaf's Home Office , Loaf Loaf Office spaces & stores
Rustic interiors create a sense of warmth and homeliness within one’s domestic space; they are the essence of true country style, sturdy, robust, and restrained, yet powerfully graceful. An infusion of rustic décor in the home can often influence the surrounding scheme and style by incorporating an air of provincial charm and humble elegance. When fashioning a writing space or work area within your home, consider a rustic influenced design—it will not only fuse well with many other interior designs, but the subtlety and quaintness of the style will intermingle in a far superior way than conventional, or hard-edged workspaces.

If you are looking to create a solid and functional workspace in your abode, take a look at the following examples of rustic writing spaces below and get some inspiration for your new study or home office.

Sophistication and elegance

#josephdemaistre, Cocottes Studio
Often when we imagine rustic interiors or décor, we think shabby chic, pieces of furniture that are generally inelegant or a little rough around the edges—this does not necessarily have to be the case. This wonderful example proves rustic style furniture and decoration can be incorporated seamlessly and elegantly into a space whilst retaining a sense of grace and refinement. Here dark Baltic timber floorboards match with a rustic come industrial style writing desk. Other rustic decorations such as the timber ladder complete the look while the contrasting industrial floor lamp provides a stark contrast against the fresh white walls.

All-in-one bedroom space

A74. CASA. , BONBA studio
If you don’t have the benefit of a spacious separate study, but would like to create a stylish writing area or workspace, contemplate the inclusion of a desk into you bedroom area. We generally tend to think of our bedrooms as spaces purely for rest and relaxation, but in today’s more cramped and tight homes and apartments, thinking beyond an area’s single function is almost essential to ensure you have an abode that is useable and practical. This example illustrates how the inclusion of a desk can actually improve the overall atmosphere of the space, the rustic furnishings blend effortlessly with the modern yet rustic timber desktop, and the steel legs of the desk infuse a sense of modernity and contemporary living. Blended with this, the rustic accessories, and the space feels warm, homely and suitable for penning one’s first novel or award winning short story.

Classic country style

Quill Bureau Loaf
Now, for true rustic country style, think beyond your traditional work desk and instead incorporate a piece of furniture that evokes character, charm and old world nostalgia. This fold out desk is rustically provincial and exudes a sense of cottage charm and seaside splendour. Simply add matching chair, white linens, vintage radio and wild flowers for a space that is true classic luxury.

Rustic and industrial

Reclaimed Scaffolding Board Industrial Chic Corner L-Shaped Desk with Built In Storage and Steel Legs - Matching Filing Cabinet Optional
If you are looking for something a little more modern but still with that rustic charm, then look no further than this corner style ‘L’ shaped desk. An item such as this will blend perfectly with almost any interior, but works particularly well in a classic or contemporary space with whitewashed timber floorboards and crisp white painted walls.

Accessorise

Burrell Light
One of the most important things when creating a rustic writing space are the accessories—this wonderfully vintage table lamp is perfect for a desk as it exudes a sense of scholarly proficiency, whilst the adjustable parts allow the light to be pointed directly to where they are needed, ensuring your desk is well-lit and functional. Add a rustic lamp to your space for a sense of countryside and old-world charm, furthermore, combine this accessory with other items such as a writing set, collection of first editions and a typewriter for a seriously stylish and rustic workspace.

Restoring a 220 year old Scottish house

No, Thanks