Rustic Spanish style

Spain, the jewel of the Mediterranean: from crystal blue seas, to sparkling beaches and terracotta clad homes, the inimitable essence of Spanish décor is remarkable and palpable. Whether you have had the pleasure of visiting this truly spectacular place, or perhaps it is on your ‘to-do’ list, the spirit of rustic Mediterranean style is rousing and age-defying. However, when people refer to Spanish design, or rustic décor, the mind immediately wanders to homely, slightly worn, and perhaps a little out-dated sponge textured, earth coloured wall finishes. These days, there is a resurgence of modern Spanish décor and design that incorporates a contemporary aesthetic whilst incorporating all of the elegant rustic finishes that make Mediterranean design brilliant.

If you are looking for inspiration when renovating your house or apartment, take a look at the following wonderful examples below, and begin infusing a little countryside ambience into your domestic space.