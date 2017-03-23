How to host a high tea

The tradition of the high tea dates back to the early nineteenth century where Anna Russel, the Seventh Duchess of Bedford began the practice of hosting friends to a summery afternoon tea at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire. Generally during this period in history, individuals would sit down to two meals per day, breakfast and dinner, and it is for this reason that forward-thinking Anna began the tradition of a light afternoon snack and a pot of well-made tea. These days the high tea takes its cues from the duchess’s refined afternoon event and incorporates all of the luxury modern trimmings one would expect. We no longer limit our affair to simply tea and a dainty snack, but instead a plethora of food and drink options are available, served in an elegant and sophisticated manner.

The high tea is a fashionable affair, one that requires preparation and thoughtfulness, but in turn, is a memorable and elegant event—take a gander over the following handy tips below, and host your high tea with confidence and style.