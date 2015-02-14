Beautiful bay windows

A bay window can infuse a home with a wonderful sense of spaciousness. This example shows how a bay window can create a lovely vista at the end of two joined rooms. If you are lucky enough to have a space such as this, consider the way you decorate it, as each individual piece of furniture will impact on the eventual view and atmosphere of the space. In this instance, the central focus is the lounge suite at the end of the room in front of the bay window—the window is left unadorned which increases the light filtering in, as well as making it appear larger than it is. Choose pieces that are interesting, classic or eclectic, match this with white walls, ceilings and bright lighting for a successful space that is sophisticated and elegant.