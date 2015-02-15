Choosing the perfect dining table

Dining rooms are often the epicentre of household assembly - they are not only the place in which we gather to spend time with family, but they are the spaces in which we invite friends, meet and entertain. Dining rooms can often be challenging, tricky spaces to design, with many issues posed during the planning phase, and frequently additional queries again arise during the décor and decoration preparation. Most commonly, questions include how big the dining table should actually be in relation to the size of the room, and moreover if it will impede the spaciousness of the room. Furthermore the subject of whether to include traditional individual seating, bench style seating, and perhaps even stools are universally discussed topics. When renovating or designing a room for the first time, it can be a daunting and overwhelming task. To make things easier and inject some inspiration into your design, take a look at the following great and very diverse examples.

These wonderfully stylish samples will help to provide concepts and insight, while offering fashionable exemplifications for the time when you decide to create your own sophisticated dinner space.