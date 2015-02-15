Choosing the perfect dining table

Dining rooms are often the epicentre of household assembly - they are not only the place in which we gather to spend time with family, but they are the spaces in which we invite friends, meet and entertain. Dining rooms can often be challenging, tricky spaces to design, with many issues posed during the planning phase, and frequently additional queries again arise during the décor and decoration preparation. Most commonly, questions include how big the dining table should actually be in relation to the size of the room, and moreover if it will impede the spaciousness of the room. Furthermore the subject of whether to include traditional individual seating, bench style seating, and perhaps even stools are universally discussed topics. When renovating or designing a room for the first time, it can be a daunting and overwhelming task. To make things easier and inject some inspiration into your design, take a look at the following great and very diverse examples.
These wonderfully stylish samples will help to provide concepts and insight, while offering fashionable exemplifications for the time when you decide to create your own sophisticated dinner space.
Scandinavian design employs simplicity, functionality and simple style—this design has all of those elements and a deeply sophisticated sense of effortlessness. To create this design, add light beechwood table, matching chairs in neutral toned upholstery, contrasting light fitting, frosty white walls and stylishly bespoke accessories and tableware.
Do you remember terrazzo? It was that wonderfully popular 50s-60s flooring composed of smashed up quartz and other unknown colourful stones, packed together with a gluey composite and varnished to perfection. Unfortunately it was particularly prevalent within poorly designed, low ceilinged apartment block bathrooms, paired with a garish mint blue, apricot or pale pink tile, and over the decades terrazzo acquired an unfortunate reputation for bad taste and inelegance. The good news? It is back! This wonderful dining space makes the most of colour and using terrazzo flooring, and adopts a stylish sophistication that allows it to work perfectly with the other décor. Combined with bright mustard chairs, sleek black table and iron lace light fitting, this space is unlike the others, it is bright, stylish and full of flair.
Do you like minimalism, but want a sense of warmness and charm? This is the perfect blend of sophistication and style—bright white walls and ceiling with a stone feature bring this space together and allow it a hint of charm whilst remaining powerful and mysterious. The highlight of this space, however, is the oversized black gloss dining table. This show stealer is the centrepiece for the two rooms and is enhanced by a delicate black chandelier and booth seating. This space is perfect for the fashionable and erudite occupant, with complex taste and a spot of dazzling brilliance.
This dining space will have you feeling as though you are deep within a snowy chalet, or alternatively out on a ranch, away from the bright lights of the city and the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Emulate this wonderfully wild design, with statement antler-chandelier, rustic timber dining table and high stool-like dining chairs. Finally add cowhide rug, stone or timber wall finishes and you will have yourself feeling on holiday, and a million miles away.
This industrial setting oozes style and appeal—from the bench seating to the timber and steel table, the space is successful in creating interest whilst maintaining a sense of space and individuality. Producing this style in your own home is simple, add repurposed industrial table, coordinating vintage seats, hanging statement light and rough/raw timber floorboards. Avoid crisp white colours here, but instead choose off-whites, neutral stone hues and dark contrasting feature walls.