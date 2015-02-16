Contemporary cottage style

Cottage style and country décor is one of the most enduring and timeless designs—full of nostalgia and history, decorating with a cottage aesthetic infuses an ambience of simplicity, practicality and charm. Whether you live in the country or the city, humble and quaintly influenced furniture and accessories can create a sense of old-world character, cheerfulness and casual elegance into your domestic space. Nowadays, the cottage style home needn’t be full of older mismatched pieces of furniture and shabby cook’s kitchens. The new country style is fresh, innovative and stylishly modest, whilst infusing a sense of charm and simplicity of day’s past. If you are looking for some originality and inspiration, check out the following wonderful examples that incorporate all of the modern necessities with timeless cottage style.
This is a wonderful example of cottage décor with a twist, an updated element that allows the space a sense of contemporary flair and trendy style. In this instance a modern wallpaper has been employed and this injects a sense of modernism, in addition to this a neutral palette is employed with the feature colour a seafoam mint hue, which brings serenity and peacefulness to the space. Coordinating cushions further the design with the traditional armchairs whitewashed to increase their useability and practicality.
Often when we think about cottage décor or design, we think bland, dowdy or out-dated, but not in this case—this wonderfully inventive and charming kitchen employs an energetic but muted colour palette to ensure the space feels spacious yet cosy. The traditional cottage elements are still present however, the raw timber floorboards infuse a sense of character, while the delicate blue hues inject tranquillity and innocence and naïveté.
Who doesn’t love a cottage garden? The smell of lavender, the buzz of bees and the rustic, planned disorganisation of flowers and shrubs sprouting and bursting in all directions is magnetic and enticing. Whilst a cottage garden may seem like a lot of work, in actual fact they can be quite self-sustaining and easy to manage. If you are considering some plants for your outdoor area, consider injecting a little cottage charm into your space. Think rustic timber planters, dense green shrubbery mixed with flowers of any type and any colour—for maximum effect, choose 3-5 hues and stick to them, and furthermore, ensure you choose hardy, resilient varieties if you are without a green thumb.
This living/dining space is the epitome of modern cottage and country style—gone are the days of hideous old drab wallpaper and boring dented old floorboard, these days country style is about contrast, charm and chic shabby elegance. Think dark charcoal feature walls, white floorboards, provincial furniture and statement light fittings. In addition to this, a muted contrasting colour scheme will help transform your drab home in to a stylish country escape.
Now this is a country style bedroom at its best---statement luxury bed with delicate and plush linens, in addition a wallpaper that subtly coordinates with the space while providing a sense of cottage luxury. The exposed timber ceiling beams evoke a sense of rusticness and the sleek reflective mirror surfaces paired with gloss heritage furniture add a sense of country opulence and enchantment.
Accessories and ornamentation can make or break a design, so ensure you choose the right ones for your colour scheme or palette. If you are sticking to muted hues, make sure you stay within the cool or warm categories, for instance, if your walls are a warm French grey, avoid cool or cold tones such as harsh blacks or bright colours, and instead warm hues such as a navy or warm charcoal. Furs (faux or real) are a great way to inject a sense of softness and warmth into the space. Consider implementing a fur rug or throw to evoke character and appeal.