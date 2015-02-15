6 Stately bathrooms

For most of us, the bathroom is a place we would love to spend more time within, but due to time constraints, life hassles and general hectic existence, the bathroom instead it acts as a perfunctory wash space, a ‘get-in, get-out’ habitual morning and night ritual. We can all dare to dream about a life where time is plentiful and an hour spent in the bath is simply an assumed necessity, but the reality is often quite different. This week, we have collected a sample of some of the most luxurious, stately and envy-worthy bathrooms on Homify.

So take a peek at the following oversized, super stylish and amazingly luxurious wash rooms, set your mind free, fire up your imagination and peruse this covetous selection of desirable bathrooms and stately wash spaces.