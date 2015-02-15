6 Stately bathrooms

For most of us, the bathroom is a place we would love to spend more time within, but due to time constraints, life hassles and general hectic existence, the bathroom instead it acts as a perfunctory wash space, a ‘get-in, get-out’ habitual morning and night ritual. We can all dare to dream about a life where time is plentiful and an hour spent in the bath is simply an assumed necessity, but the reality is often quite different. This week, we have collected a sample of some of the most luxurious, stately and envy-worthy bathrooms on Homify.
So take a peek at the following oversized, super stylish and amazingly luxurious wash rooms, set your mind free, fire up your imagination and peruse this covetous selection of desirable bathrooms and stately wash spaces.
This bathroom has it all, it is big, has a spectacular view over lush rolling countryside and evokes a sense of opulence that most bathrooms could only dream of. Of course, this kind of space is unusual and normally the bathroom view is simply our next door neighbour’s wall, a small garden or perhaps the building’s courtyard. Whilst drooling over the lavishness of this space, consider injecting your own bathroom with a little opulence, perhaps a freestanding tub, painted white walls, or simply some new and luxurious linens and textiles for a hint of that majesty and lavishness in your own home.
Truly a bathroom fit for royalty, this space is bound to have you green-eyed and desirous. The proportions of this space are immense, the walls are clad with glossy white tiles and Carrara marble columns whilst the freestanding bathtub sits centrally with views far beyond the property itself. Topped with a chandelier sitting directly above the wash space and this bathroom leaves you feeling like a king or queen in a stately country mansion, exuding wealth and privilege.
This bathroom literally puts you on stage. The area is arranged for enjoyment and relaxation as the bath sits atop a decked area which adds warmth and comfort to the space. Imagine stepping out of the freestanding bath and onto a warm timber floor whilst dappled light streams in through the stained-glass windows and soft white blinds, leaving you with a sense of indulgence and pleasure.
This glorious room incorporates many different lavish elements into this space leaving it with a sense of eclecticism and mystery. A swinging chair stands out as an interesting and different element while the chandelier topped freestanding bathtub again acts as a central point to the room and is provided with plentiful natural light through the large double hung windows. In addition to these luxurious elements, this room is contrasted with dark toned accessories and coordinated with light neutral hued décor.
For a spectacular bathing experience, look no further than a feature bathtub. This surprisingly elegant timber tub is a statement and a stylish piece of art. This bath is wonderfully coordinated with deep neutral and earthy tones, marble flooring and thick plush drapes which evoke a sense of leisure and 5-star elegance.
I’m not even sure if this space can be referred to as a bathroom, as it is so much more. A dressing room, a relaxing lounge space, or simply an area of one’s home to rest, relax and rejuvenate—this truly luxurious room is the piece de resistance of bathing spaces. A single delicately elegant tub takes centre stage, whilst the high ceilings and wainscoted walls give the room a sense of enormity. The dressing space allows the user to prepare for any event in style and the thoughtful finishes, such as the glossy white floor, provide a serious sense of sumptuousness and magnificence.