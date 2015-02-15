Nautical décor for your home

Nautical décor is an age-defying classic, one of those wonderfully modern and effortlessly cool yet elegant designs that work in perfect timeless harmony with home interiors and design. When we imagine nautical décor, we are immediately transported to seaside yacht clubs, fashionable and sophisticated men and women clad in stylish blues and white, while attending glamorous events held by the seaside. Nautical pursuits bring with them an effortless coastal charm, they evoke feelings of frivolity and stylish country living, along with a sense of privilege and humble refinement.

You don’t need a boat or exclusive club membership to include a little maritime style into your domestic space—take a look at the wonderfully tasteful examples below and redecorate your space with a little seaside glamour and nautical charm.