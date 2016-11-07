The Street's Surprising New Arrival

Today we're taking a look at a unique modern build that mediates between a traditional three-storey Victorian terrace and a corner plot. Built on a piece of land that had been disused for years, Satish Jassal Architects have drawn up plans to make better use of the space and provide one lucky family with their dream London home.

The architects wanted to complement the period and design of the surrounding buildings, so they opted for a combination of red brick, often used on the prominent façades of Victorian homes, and yellow brick—a cheaper, locally sourced material used for the gable ends of Victorian properties. The resulting design is streamlined, elegant and well-integrated.

Let's find out more…