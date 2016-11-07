The Street's Surprising New Arrival

Today we're taking a look at a unique modern build that mediates between a traditional three-storey Victorian terrace and a corner plot. Built on a piece of land that had been disused for years, Satish Jassal Architects have drawn up plans to make better use of the space and provide one lucky family with their dream London home.
The architects wanted to complement the period and design of the surrounding buildings, so they opted for a combination of red brick, often used on the prominent façades of Victorian homes, and yellow brick—a cheaper, locally sourced material used for the gable ends of Victorian properties. The resulting design is streamlined, elegant and well-integrated.
Let's find out more…
The original plot had been vacant for 15 years, home to unused domestic car garages that were merely taking up space. As we all know, space in London is at a premium so it's surprising this section of land was neglected for such a long period of time.
Satish Jassal Architects, however, had the vision to transform this plot into a beautiful three-bedroom family home, which incorporates the traditional design of London townhouses but with a contemporary twist.
Now, the plot has been brought to life! The new home appears to slot perfectly between the existing homes, with an unobtrusive façade that suits the street in terms of colour, design and height.
A combination of bay windows, tripartite windows and white traceries have also been used in homage to the Victorian street front. Oak panels have been used for a more contemporary feel, while still allowing the home to have
a contemporary conversation with its surroundings.
Set back from the street, the house is a discreet addition to the suburban neighbourhood. Peaceful, quiet, and modern, what more could you want from a modern family home? Despite appearing small in comparison to its towering neighbours, the house actually boasts plenty of space, including three spacious bedrooms.
The flat roof, a definitively modern feature, contributes to the lesser stature of the home, but this is all part of creating an unobtrusive build. A mixture of stack, staggered and vertical staggered red brick bonding are separated by white stone traceries and help to define the form.
From this angle, we can see the section of traditional red brickwork most clearly. We can also see how the stone wall separating the house from the street beyond, as well as the greenery in the front garden, help to create a sense of privacy for the occupants.
The lower-storey is almost completely hidden from view, though no doubt the architects have found a way to keep the interior feeling fresh and light-filled.
Last but not least, we take a look at a bird's-eye view perspective of this cool, contemporary and considerate build. From this perspective, there are a few extra details that become apparent.
One stand out feature, which we haven't yet mentioned, is the balcony leading off from the upper-level. It's the perfect place to breathe in the fresh morning air or sit with a glass of wine in the evening during the summer months. Just perfect!
