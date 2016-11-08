Generous Family Home Refurbishment

Let us guess. You’ve spent hours searching for top home professionals from your local area but you haven't been able to find exactly what you're hoping for. Our suggestion? Check out our extensive database of professionals and you'll quickly find the right expert for your future home improvement project. And even if you haven't got a project in the pipeline yet, perhaps this Ideabook might inspire something.
What began as an idea to update a deteriorating kitchen quickly turned into a massive home refurbishment, changing the way this family home looks and is used. The newly created bedroom in the loft is a revelation!
See it for yourself by scrolling down…
The exterior of the home is a prime example of 1920s British architecture, which has received a contemporary update in the form of a loft conversion and extension. The white façade contrasts beautifully with the red slate tiles used along the roof and the bay windows are yet another feature that enriches the home with character.
The architects were keen to maintain the traditional charm of the home, as you will see when we continue our tour inside. However, that's not to say the interior doesn't possess a certain modern sheen!
Let's take a closer look…
As we head through the double French doors, we can appreciate the symmetry of the design and the immaculate finish of the patio area.
Sand coloured slabs pave the area, with steps leading up to the entrance to the living spaces. These charming details are a sign of what's to come upon entering the house.
Wow! The open-plan living area is a spectacular space for the whole family—and numerous guests—to enjoy. At its core, it recognises the original period of the home, with classic wooden floorboards throughout, and farmhouse-style fittings and fixtures in both the kitchen and dining area. The colour combination of duck egg blue and off-white perfectly complements the traditional, country home feel of the interior.
Modern additions include the stainless steel hanging lights above the kitchen island and sink area, and the many ceiling spotlights, which flood the room with a soft white light.
The architects have really made the most of a narrow space by redesigning the extension to house the dining table and dining furniture. This room flows off from the kitchen and maintains the same design and colour scheme for the sake of continuity.
Large windows both along the wall to the right and in the ceiling ensure this area is light, bright and fresh from morning 'til night. Where the ceiling dips, due to the structure of the building, more spotlights have been added to create a sense of height and space.
Here we get a glimpse of the kitchen and dining area from another angle. Not only does the room boast a sizeable dining table, perfect for family meals and dinner parties, but there's also a sleek and practical breakfast bar complete with handcrafted wooden stools for when a quick bite to eat is all that's required.
Moving away from the kitchen and dining area, we're welcomed into a cosy but well-lit and airy living room. The 'borders' of the room are defined by the positioning of the furniture: two plush L-shaped lavender sofas adorned with comfortable cushions and a classic stacked side table with a mahogany finish.
The child's room departs from the grown up, sophisticated blue and white farmhouse style for something more playful—as it should!
Soft hues of pink and green decorate the space, with a luxurious princess bed and chandelier taking centre stage. The room reaps the benefits of the bay windows, enjoying plenty of natural light, which is enhanced by the pastel colour scheme. Tactile fabrics and cute details, such as the bunting along the window, make it the perfect room for a little one.
The adult's room reverts back to that mellow, sophisticated design scheme we saw in the living areas. Royal green velvet throws and cushions decorate the bed, with a pale green paint selected for the feature wall. White paint for the ceiling, part of a pitched roof, ensures the space remains bright and fresh.
Wooden frames encase the double glazed skylights, giving the space a modern edge. Overall, however, traditional design has been favoured, with vintage-style side tables and a vanity desk drawing attention.
After a long day, there's nothing better than a relaxing bath in a beautifully decorated bathroom! The luxurious free-standing tub in this room is a sure winner when it comes to unwinding.
Not only does the space look beautiful, with stainless steel vintage-inspired taps and fittings, but it also delivers on the comfort level too. A heated towel rail is to hand after a nice long soak and there's no need to worry about making a splash, with quirky waterproof tiles lining the walls and floors.
To explore another traditional British home given a modern facelift, check out: A London Family's Life-Improving Home Extension.