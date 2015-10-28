Get your laundry room shipshape in 6 easy steps

We know you want to spend as little time in your laundry room as possible but hear us out! Laundry can be quite the chore but how about making it that little bit more endurable by really putting some effort into your laundry room? Having a nice setting can make the task feel more enjoyable. Design it to make your life as easy as possible: good storage, easy access to products, hiding all those bits that you don't want to see. Making your laundry room a habitable place is not so hard once you know how.
We'll be looking at six simple ways to make your laundry room that much easier to manage and to make it into a place where you may even enjoy spending time. It doesn't take extensive effort either, just some clever storage ideas and simple décor. Before you know it you'll be taking laundry day in your stride, without a hint of those can't-be-bothered blues.
When furnishing and accessorising your laundry room remember that practicality is key. This room has a very specific purpose and should therefore be as organised as possible. That's why the above example of laundry room furnishing is one of the best available. The furnishing surrounding the washing machine is all focused on good, sensible storage. There are shelves for cleaning products and washing powder, bags for dirty laundry, hangers for drying shirts, and racks for other clothes to dry on. There's even a pull out rack of trays where you can store all those bits and bobs that find their way into your laundry room.
It's all made from white metal so it fits into almost any design—practical and a great aesthetic choice. Much of the storage space is nailed into the wall too so you have no fear of things dropping down with the vibrations of the washing machine.
A laundry room doesn't have to be huge, there are definite ways to economise on space. A great example is show above, with the washing machine hidden under a work surface and sink, standing next to the fridge and freezer. Slyly slotting in a washing machine like this is a great way to save on space as it doesn't have to take up a whole new space in the room. Instead, it hides away in a place that can be used as something else too—for example, the counter on top could be an excellent folding space or place to pair up your socks.
The spacing in this example is wonderful not just because of the washing machine but because of the hanging rack on the back wall. You can hang almost anything here, such as kitchen utensils or even spare socks that need to find their partner.
Colour coding: every organised person's dream. Colour coding your washing before separating it for the washing machine? What a magic idea. Putting washing into different baskets depending on what colours and/or shades the items are will save you so much time when it comes to laundry day.
The baskets in the example above give a great opportunity to do this with 5 baskets to use to your own specifications. Obviously one for whites and then another for darks. The other three, well, the choice is yours! But you don't have to use all five for laundry, of course. You can use them to store other objects, like cleaning products or a few pairs of never worn shoes. Either way, having the option to colour code your laundry is certainly a fantastic time saving idea.
Kitchen and laundry room cupboards don't have to be overflowing with cleaning products. In fact, you could remove them all from the cupboards and invest in a clever storage unit so you no longer have to remove half of them every time you're trying to find something specifc!
A storage unit for cleaning products could make your life so much easier. Above, we see a wonderful example of an excellent storage unit. All products will be in clear view, saving your time and effort rifling through each bottle individually. And it's so spacious: you can use the floor shelf for larger bottles, and the hanging rack for the smaller packaged products. This is a unit that can fit into almost any design too, with it's plain timber frame and white hanging basket being both neutral in tone.
Having a sink in your laundry room can be quite a novelty. It can come in useful for all sorts of things, even just a quick drink of water in midst the heat of the washing machine cycle and steaming iron. If you have the surface space, definitely look into installing a sink.
Here, we see Cotes Mill's utility display, painted in a gorgeous Pantry Blue: wooden boards lining the wall and matching the cupboard fronts. The marble worktop is interrupted by a lovely copper sink, with two taps to match the basin itself. This is a simple and effective design but what really makes it stand out with such high standard is the eclectic mix of materials in such a small space. From painted wood, marble and copper, the designer has really gone out of their way to create a unique piece of work here.
Accessories for a laundry room can come in all shapes, styles and designs. You could hang pegs on the walls for those times when you run out of room on the drying rack. Another great accessory are suspended drying racks—numerous slates of wood held together and lifted out of reach by a length of rope. From fun furniture to storing your cleaning products, to clothes racks suspended from the ceiling, there are so many ways to accessorise your laundry room, while maintaining the practical qualities.
Here, in this example we see a laundry back kept inside a stunning wooden cabinet, hidden from view with subtlety and imagination. This device keeps all those crumpled clothes and strewn socks out of eyesight, hidden away in a gorgeous cabinet that could be the ultimate laundry room accessory for your home.