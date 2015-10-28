Get your laundry room shipshape in 6 easy steps

We know you want to spend as little time in your laundry room as possible but hear us out! Laundry can be quite the chore but how about making it that little bit more endurable by really putting some effort into your laundry room? Having a nice setting can make the task feel more enjoyable. Design it to make your life as easy as possible: good storage, easy access to products, hiding all those bits that you don't want to see. Making your laundry room a habitable place is not so hard once you know how.

We'll be looking at six simple ways to make your laundry room that much easier to manage and to make it into a place where you may even enjoy spending time. It doesn't take extensive effort either, just some clever storage ideas and simple décor. Before you know it you'll be taking laundry day in your stride, without a hint of those can't-be-bothered blues.