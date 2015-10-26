The House With 1960s Chic

A lush tropical jungle in Brazil provides an inspiring setting for this magnificent new home. Today, we are truly privileged to tour all throughout the property, which boasts an interior that matches its impressive surrounds. Luxury and class will be the two words that spring to mind when viewing this home, with every design aspect of the home overseen by local architecture and interior design team headed by Marcia Carvalhaes.

The talented experts, along with their clients, have coordinated a truly beautiful home that really has to be seen to be believed. What makes this home truly special is how the exterior of the home has a reserved character that has us eager to find out more. So without further ado, let's begin our tour.