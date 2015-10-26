The House With 1960s Chic

A lush tropical jungle in Brazil provides an inspiring setting for this magnificent new home. Today, we are truly privileged to tour all throughout the property, which boasts an interior that matches its impressive surrounds. Luxury and class will be the two words that spring to mind when viewing this home, with every design aspect of the home overseen by local architecture and interior design team headed by Marcia Carvalhaes.
The talented experts, along with their clients, have coordinated a truly beautiful home that really has to be seen to be believed. What makes this home truly special is how the exterior of the home has a reserved character that has us eager to find out more. So without further ado, let's begin our tour.
Simplicity and quality materials reign supreme for the front exterior. A bold yet uncomplicated structure greets visitors to the home where everything appears to be perfectly ordered and maintained. Little to their knowledge, internally the home boasts an outstanding décor that is in touch with all the hottest trends. Better yet, luxury is ensured in every room with each accommodating the best in modern comforts. Come and see for yourself…
Stepping inside we find ourselves in the vastness of the home's lower level. This space consists of the living, dining and kitchen areas, creating a holistic modern communal zone.
In a design sense, the materials can be seen here in their most pure and raw form. Furniture has has been chosen for their unique shapes, texture and functionality, underlining that modern design can be both comfortable and practical. We simply love the coffee table and rug combination, which have a distinct 60's vibe.
Arguably the most beautiful feature within the communal zone is the amazing staircase that links to the upper level of the home. Transparent glass is used for the balustrades, which not only act as an important safety aspect but also allow for the continuing sense of openness and space.
The staircase from the communal zone leads to the landing on the upper level. This level of the home accommodates all the bedrooms, with many including en suites, as well as a private study where the owners can work from home when needed.
Just in view are the triple height windows that are placed along the entirety of the rear of the home. These windows not only allow plenty of light to penetrate the internal settings but also allow those inside to catch a glimpse of the beautiful nature outside—an almost constant reminder that lets everyone know that the environment is always close.
Just like a postcard or a photograph from a travel magazine, the poolside deck embraces a relaxed tropical vibe that one would associate with a relaxing holiday in the sunshine. The decking feels like a natural extension of the lush tropical surrounds thanks to the chosen timber stain and lush plantings.
Last but certainly not least we end our tour beside the home's beautiful swimming pool with its crystal clear water. By the pool the owners can savour their perfectly designed home that offers everything they could ever have hoped for.
For another perfectly designed luxury home be sure to check out: The Faultless Tropical Home.