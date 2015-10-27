Windows that are dressed to impress!

Windows are so much more than just a handy way to break up a large expanse of wall or an alternative to having the lights on, they can actually be one of the main features of any room, with a little considered and careful dressing of course!

Whether you favour eclectic shapes, dramatic textiles or pops of colour, there are a number of amazing windows waiting for you and your home so take a look at some of our favourite ways to raise the profile of your gorgeous glazing!