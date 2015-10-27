Windows that are dressed to impress!

Windows are so much more than just a handy way to break up a large expanse of wall or an alternative to having the lights on, they can actually be one of the main features of any room, with a little considered and careful dressing of course!
Whether you favour eclectic shapes, dramatic textiles or pops of colour, there are a number of amazing windows waiting for you and your home so take a look at some of our favourite ways to raise the profile of your gorgeous glazing!
Super traditional and as varied as you can possibly imagine, curtains always have been and always will be a fabulous way to dress your windows. From rich, luxe, heavy fabrics through to simple and light muslin, you'd be surprised at what a huge difference a few metres of well selected material can make in any room.
We love how this room, from Zookarchitekten, has been finished with simple drapes that flow effortlessly from ceiling to floor, framing the window and the view outside. Making the room feel taller than it is, thanks to the colour that perfectly coordinates with the walls, these curtains are both a feature in their own right and a perfect partner to the window.
If you like the shade and drama that curtains offer but you prefer a cleaner and more sleek appearance, blinds are the perfect choice for making your windows really stand out.
Seen here, plain blinds look amazing in more formal spaces, such as home offices and bring with them a sense of style and elegance that is hard to match with vast amounts of fabric! Don't be concerned that you won't be able to customise them to the same extent though, as blinds can come in any colour, style, fabric or finish that you can dream of. The sky really is the limit!
For keeping the sunshine and the outside world out, while decorating your windows, external house shutters are not only a nod to heritage styling, but a practical choice that allows for easy environment management and charming aesthetics.
Most commonly associated with old fashioned properties or those in the mediterranean, external shutters, as can be seen here, can adapt and look astoundingly at home on even brand new, inherently modern builds. This simple box design, complete with honey cladding and dramatic backdrop, makes the perfect recipient for external wooden shutters and though not a new innovation, they help to make the seemingly random glazing look even more cutting edge and eye-catching here.
If you have been vigilant in your design and build, you will no doubt have beautiful views from every window in your new home. With this in mind, why encroach on them by adding any textiles or furnishings?
We firmly believe that with the right view and pared back casements, natural light can be the best way to show off your windows, both with it streaming thorough and reflecting off them. Take this example; were curtains or blinds installed, part of the amazing view would be lost, the room would be darker and the space could quickly feel too cluttered. With privacy assured, these windows look fantastic left unadulterated and striking.
Feature windows will always be a fun way to accessorise and personalise your home and whether you opt for portholes, gothic arches or charming rustic shapes such as this one, choosing to steer clear of standard squares and rectangles will always allow your windows to really make a statement of their own.
This lovely little addition to a pared back kitchen looks wonderfully at home, while bringing usable light and practical ventilation. So sweet and almost old fashioned in appearance, the shape really is the star attraction, negating the need for any extraneous decoration or finishing.
A bright pop of colour will never be a dull way to dress your windows and if you favour a simple and plain interior to your home, can add the fun and funky twist that you have been looking for, without needing a commitment to vibrant paint or furniture choices.
Stained glass is a fantastic addition to any window and we think something this bright and varied is art in it's own right. Perfect for above a front door, as part of an extension or even as a main window (as long as you don't need to see out of it), windows will never be boring again with this much colour!
From etching to edging, the techniques for customising glass and windows are varied and dependent on the projected use. For homes that seek to ensure security is taken seriously, etching is not a viable option, as it can weaken the panes, but this example shows another great choice.
Including a pattern in your windows, whether as a decorative edge, as seen here, or a more dramatic full pane design, turns simple glass into hanging pieces of self-expression that are unique and personal to you. With the colourful edging at play here, there is little need for curtains or blinds, as they simply hide the detailed work and with this much thought having gone into it, it seems a shame not to let it shine.
We have already addressed the idea of external shutters, but what you may not have also thought about is interior shutters.
Bringing a sense of tradition, flush fitting wooden shutters bring colonial flair to every home, while remaining understated and practical. Helping to make windows a real feature, the ceremonial daily opening and closing of the shutters offers a fresh appreciation of the view outside to be experienced every single day, plus, when shut, with light pouring through the blades, the effect is dazzling.
