6 simple steps to a more eco-friendly home

House trends will always come and go but something that is gaining popularity with every stride is the adoption of greener initiatives in the hopes of creating a far more eco-friendly house. It comes as no surprise when you consider the rising cost of energy supply and the impact that consumption is having on our environment but would you know where to start in your bid to be a better friend to our planet?

From sustainable furniture through to reduced water usage, there are a host of ways that you can use to improve your green standing and some of them ask for minimal or no financial commitment.

Take a look at our top tips for creating a more eco-friendly house and see how easy it is for you to do your bit!