The homify guide to window designs

If the eyes are the window to the soul, are windows the eyes into the interior? We like to think so, but they are far more than just a way to bring light into your home: they are considered, beautiful and definite design features in their own right.

Large, small and differently shaped, they have a natural ability to totally transform and alter the appearance of any room or house that they are built into but, with such a huge variety of styles to choose from, how do you decide which will look best?

Take a look at our essential guide to window designs and see if you discover a style that you didn't know about before!