Brilliant tips for budget decorating

While we would all love to be able to really push the boat out and blow the budget when it comes to decorating our houses, we know that financial constraints need to be addressed. Don't be disheartened though as budget decorating tips can help you not only make the most of your wonderful house but also create stylish and eye-catching themes that won't break the bank, even if visitors will think they have!
Take a look at our budget decorating tips and see if you can use any of them to give your home a financially responsible freshen up!
Nothing quite usurps a budget makeover like simply flying by the seat of your pants and hoping that you can keep a grips on the costs! Before you know it you will have bought more furniture than you need, gone crazy with the paint and started shopping for rugs before the floor is even laid. STOP!
The best way to embrace budget decorating is to have a clear plan, a strict budget and some inspiration for what you want to end up with. Mood boards are a great way to get started, so get some colour schemes and design styles together, formulate your action plan and then dive into the DIY store.
It's not as strange as it sounds, don't worry! We simply mean that when you're looking to inject a little more flair into your home, keep an eye out for pre-loved items that will work in it.
In this example, we are loving the use of an old fashioned crochet bed throw as it naturally lends itself to inviting other pops of colour into what was once a plain white bedroom. Now, cushions, a rug and pictures are all in place, mirroring the cheerful hues of the throw and none will have cost the earth! A great space, created by Niche PR, we think this is a perfect demonstration of how old doesn't have to mean irrelevant and just how easy budget decorating can be!
If you have pieces of furniture in your house that you think look a bit dated or just don't suit your proposed colour schemes any longer, don't be tempted to throw them away and blow the budget on new items. Instead, think about restoring them and turning them into something new!
We love a bit of upcycling and when talking about budget decorating, we would be mad not to suggest it and show you a great example, like this dining set. More than likely plain wood originally, these chairs and table are typically farmhouse in style but if you are looking for bright colours and modern style, you might think they don't fit the bill. Don't be so sure though, as with some paint, simple chair covers or a table cloth, you could have something unique and priceless rather than easily available and pricey!
Budget decorating is a great way to really get your creativity flowing and even if you think you don't have the skills to do much, you will be surprised by yourself!
Don't panic, we aren't suggesting that you try your hand at amateur carpentry with this picture but what we do think is a lovely and simple project is bunting! A wonderful addition to a nursery or any shabby chic room, bunting is a quick and simple DIY project that will inject some style, personality and design into your home, without needing a significant amount of money. In fact, we like nothing more than bunting that has been created from fabric scraps so dig out your sewing kit, rip up some old shirts that you keep meaning to throw away and have a go!
Have you ever kept hold of something just because it was pretty and you thought you may be able to use it for something 'one day'? Whether it's jam jars or wooden crates, as seen here, you have the spirit of repurposing alive and well inside you, so let it out!
Budget decorating depends on your ability to look at funky design and find a cheaper way to achieve it and we think this crate bookshelf, complete with mobile magazine rack, is a great example of exactly that. Often free or extremely cheap, used crates such as these ones offer a multitude of possibilities and en masse, look like high end, modern industrial installations that would cost a lot of money. Only you need to know the truth!
As with any decorating scheme, simple is best, but this applies even more to budget decorating. It would be difficult to recreate your favourite safari holiday, for example, in your living room, on a shoestring budget. But a simple and elegant room with perhaps a paint refresh and some fun accessories is far more manageable.
This is a great space that sees eclectic additions making it stand out. Items like easels can be found at flea markets and car boot sales, while terracotta plant pots are cheap and customisable items that can be picked up easily so keep your eyes peeled and build a room around the fun things that you find.
