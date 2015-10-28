Your essential guide to kitchen flooring

Kitchen flooring is something that requires a lot of research and understanding before you decide on what to install in your home as it's not just a case of you liking how it looks! Functionality, maintenance and design all play key roles in the selection of the right floor and though you may like the idea of stripped wooden floorboards, are you sure that they will be able to withstand the weight of your appliances and look period correct in your home?
Take a look at our essential guide to kitchen flooring and see if we have suggested anything that you hadn't previously thought of or ways to incorporate your preferred material that will work for you. After all, we are here to inspire and help you create your dream home!
A steadfast classic in any home, tiled kitchen flooring doesn't need to be thought of as a boring choice, especially when you see all the colours, styles and finishes that are now available!
This great space, created by Designcubed, is really making the most of bright walls and well placed colour pops, with the perfectly finished mosaic floor tiles mirroring the craziness of the pom pom tree in the corner! We think this is clearly a family home so the use of tiles makes perfect sense as they are easy to clean and maintain, while also being fun and eye-catching.
When natural materials play a key role in a space it makes sense to keep that going with the choice of floor and, in this case, stripped wooden floorboards really were the only choice.
Working beautifully with the large amounts of natural wood throughout the open plan room, from the roof rafters through to the window frames, the wooden kitchen flooring helps to ground the house in its theme and prevent jarring design inconsistencies. Smooth, pliable and warm underfoot, wooden flooring offers a nostalgic element to any room and in this case, we think it works well to showcase the shaker style kitchen and tradition barn styling throughout.
Well, it's not very common to use carpet as a kitchen flooring option but we think it can be a fantastic way to differentiate between food preparation and eating areas in a more open plan layout.
This example is great as it shows the clear divide between where food is made and where it is consumed, with slate grey floor tiles happily meeting an ecru natural fibre carpet. We would choose something really hardy, such as sisal or seagrass, just to make sure that the natural stain resistant properties were being put to good use but, whatever you choose, carpet does add an undeniable sense of luxury, even in a busy kitchen!
This kitchen is something of an enigma, lending itself to all manner of potentially suitable kitchen flooring but we are thrilled to see a traditional stonework floor in place!
Bringing natural warmth and resilience to one of the most used rooms on the house, this brick weave floor is not only eye-catching but also practical and a great option for smaller budgets. With a large space to cover, standard bricks are a relatively cheap material and would certainly cost less per sqm than granite or even high quality laminate. Despite the smaller price tag, however, natural stone floors make for a lovely and heritage-style addition that we think is timeless.
When you like the look of wood but need the practicality of tiles, laminate could be the answer to your kitchen flooring prayers!
No longer a lesser cousin to real wood flooring, laminate offers a wealth of benefits including easy installation, simple maintenance and hardy reliability and when it now looks this good, we can't imagine you saying no! Admit it, you thought this was a real wood floor at first glance, didn't you? Well, so did we, which proves our point perfectly!
Ideal for busy households and muddy feet, laminate really is the best of every world.
If money and upkeep are no issue, how about something a little more high end and over the top, like wooden parquet kitchen flooring? We know it's a bit extravagant but if you are looking to make an impression and introduce luxury finishes into one of your messiest rooms, then we think it's a great choice.
The perfect addition to any simple kitchen, parquet offers rich, multi-tonal hues and a luxe appearance that is impossible to ignore, but we suggest you have a professional fit it, just to ensure that it is properly sealed and varnished.
