Your essential guide to kitchen flooring

Kitchen flooring is something that requires a lot of research and understanding before you decide on what to install in your home as it's not just a case of you liking how it looks! Functionality, maintenance and design all play key roles in the selection of the right floor and though you may like the idea of stripped wooden floorboards, are you sure that they will be able to withstand the weight of your appliances and look period correct in your home?

Take a look at our essential guide to kitchen flooring and see if we have suggested anything that you hadn't previously thought of or ways to incorporate your preferred material that will work for you. After all, we are here to inspire and help you create your dream home!