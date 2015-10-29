Living room renovation ideas that are easy on a budget

Refreshing a much-used living space is a fast and easy way to update your home and with some clever thinking you can do it for a surprisingly small budget too.

Embarking on a living room renovation can seem like a daunting task, especially as it will necessitate a frequently inhabited space being vacant for an extended period of time but if you focus on small touches that make a big impact, you may be shocked at just how little it takes to totally transform your lounge!

From new furniture through to clever lighting, there is a budget-friendly way to breathe new life into your home, so take a look at out tips and see if you are keen to start your own living room renovation!