Living room renovation ideas that are easy on a budget

Refreshing a much-used living space is a fast and easy way to update your home and with some clever thinking you can do it for a surprisingly small budget too.
Embarking on a living room renovation can seem like a daunting task, especially as it will necessitate a frequently inhabited space being vacant for an extended period of time but if you focus on small touches that make a big impact, you may be shocked at just how little it takes to totally transform your lounge!
From new furniture through to clever lighting, there is a budget-friendly way to breathe new life into your home, so take a look at out tips and see if you are keen to start your own living room renovation!
A main feature in any living room, the seating that you choose will not only have a big impact on the room itself, but will also directly influence how you decorate and accessorise.
If you are keen to start a living room renovation, we think there is no simpler way than to invest in new sofas and seating, especially in a colour dramatically different from its predecessor! Take this lovely example; bright turquoise and blue seating from Harvink is making light work of transforming this space from nice to amazing and has no doubt influenced the rug and small accessories that are also in view.
We know that splashing out on a new living room suite may not be an option for everyone, but how about jazzing up your windows with some beautiful curtains?
Helping to introduce a new focal point in the room, curtains can be as simple and plain or vibrant and outlandish as you like, so there is no doubt that you can find something absolutely perfect for your room. Remember that a living room renovation can start nice and small, with one aspect being adapted before leading on to other small projects. The end result will be stunning and you won't have broken the bank. Perfect!
Wall to wall carpet can be an enormous expense, but something that can still liven up your living room renovation is a well placed rug in a stylish material.
As huge fans of natural flooring, we are happy to extol the virtues of the inherent adaptability that it offers, with rugs and runners all transforming it, but even an already carpeted room can be given a budget-friendly facelift with a well placed mat! This small sisal rug is ideal for protecting the floor from any hot embers that may pop out and also brings an extra touch of home comfort, while warming up that lovely wood flooring but we think it would look lovely on carpet too!
If you are keen to embark on a living room renovation, but you have little time, space or free cash to do so, we suggest you consider a statement coffee table.
Making a splash right in the centre of the room, a coffee table will instantly draw the eye as well as a chorus of
ooooh, is that new? and
have you redecorated?. We love this example, which showcases a table that has been perfectly selected to complement and accentuate the low-level sofa and the bright white walls. If you are feeling extra daring, perhaps a few new shiny trinkets to sit on top of the table would also be a good investment.
Often overlooked as part of a room's general aesthetic ethos, lights can be such a static and standard inclusion that when you take the time to choose something a little more out of the box, it is really noticeable!
Living room renovation ideas should always include fabulous lights that not only enjoy perfect placement to highlight the best elements of the room, but are pieces of exquisite design all on their own. This multi-pendulum main light is grabbing our attention for all the right reasons, so by installing something like this, throwing a few new dark cushions on on the sofa to tie it in and drawing the curtains to show it off, your old living room is now your new lounge!
Furniture, lighting and flooring can all be expensive elements, if you let yourself get carried away, so why not start as small as possible and just focus on choosing a few little accessories to kick your living room renovation off?
Cushions are the perfect way to ease in to a dramatic re-design and can be exceptionally cheap too! New cushions, in your future accent colour perhaps, can instantly transform not only your sofa, but your whole room, giving it a different feel for not much money. Just remember that you need to be able to sit on your settee, so try not to buy too many!
