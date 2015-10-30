How to organise your nursery in 9 months!

Finding out that you're expecting a baby can be one of the happiest and most stressful times of your life but don't let nursery decoration be one of the things that worries you, especially when we are here to help!

You're going to need storage, a wall colour you can live with and accessories that your little ones will find engaging and fun but, most of all, you will need a budget and to never forget that 9 months is actually a substantial amount of time, especially to get a new room together.

Take a look at our checklist for perfect nursery decoration and see if you are inspired to create something special for your bundle of joy!