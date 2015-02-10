Brilliantly bold curtains

In recent years, people have turned to blinds when choosing their window dressings, but now curtains are back, and they're bolder than ever. From floral prints to primary colours, tropical designs to retro patterns; curtains are reclaiming their place at the window. A room is never finished until curtains have been added; in fact, the curtains are the first thing we add to the room on move-in day—nobody wants to be woken up early by light streaming in to the bedroom, and it's always reassuring to have some privacy from the world outside, even if you're home isn't too overlooked.

Colourful curtains give you all the privacy and convenience you need, as well as transforming your room without having to resort to a full decorating job. An easy way to add brightness and personality to your room, it's not hard to see why they're a key item for the modern home once more. Take a look at this selection and consider which style could work best for you.