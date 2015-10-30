Great ways to properly display art in your home

Your home is an expression of who you and your family are, with your belongings, trinkets and ornaments all joining forces to create an overview of you. What visitors to your home see is a snapshot of your interests and what you're passionate about and if that happens to be art, we think you should go all out to display it to it's best.

There are endless ways to exhibit home art, many of which require little or no budget, so we have compiled some of our favourite techniques for you to consider for your home.