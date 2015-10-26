The Isle Of Wight Delight

Built on the Isle of Wight, The Sett, as it is formally known, is a fantastic addition to the landscape, if a dark and foreboding one.

Newly built and nestled within a picturesque orchard setting, it was created to be the perfect family home for a creative household that sees a writer and designer both in situ. Designed specifically to reach out to the fruit trees that surround it, the house is a series of dark timber layers that open out into cool, calm spaces and despite how neo-gothic the exterior is, the interior is a peaceful, light and functional family home.

Let's take a closer look to appreciate the contrasts that have been created.