Modern landscape designs

Just like the interiors of our homes, the grounds surrounding the house call for just as much care and attention. What do people see when they walk or drive down your street? They see the exterior façade, and the gardens, of course. First impressions count, so it is worth investing some time and effort into the landscaping of your home. Over the years, the way landscapers design a garden, both front and back, has remained relatively the same, with modern technology now allowing for a few added luxuries. Beautiful lighting, water features, a wider variety of adaptable plant species, new materials, with the help of heavy duty machinery, are all readily available. And, as with any part of the home, modern landscaping calls for eco friendly design; sourcing sustainable materials, and implementing practices that put the environment at the forefront of their methods. Whether your thinking about overhauling your yard, or just want to see the latest trends in landscaping for 2015, Take a look at these wonderfully British gardens for some inspiration.
When we think of landscaping, we might automatically think of manicured lawns, garden beds of flowers, rocks, and retaining walls; in other words, a classic garden. However, there is much more to modern landscaping than meets the eye. This garden designed Robert Hughes Garden Design a number of elements that denote a truly contemporary garden- a water blade, smooth granite pavers, moody garden lighting, tropical plant varieties, and that unmissable Buddha statue, ensuring a state of Zen whenever you step outside.
As manufacturers of all types of materials look to create a product that is not only affordable, more and more so in recent years have they also been pushed to do so with the environment in mind. Fencing manufacturers are no exception, with this Eco Fencing put together by Atkinsons Fencing made from 95% recycled PVC. It is lightweight, easy to install, and best of all, is maintenance free. The neutral tones of this fence perfectly frame this thriving garden that gets us very excited for spring.
If you are afforded the luxury of owning an outdoor pool, it seems sensible to landscape the gardens that surround it in an equal manner . The London Swimming Pool Company design and build pools in and around London, such as this stunning sapphire coloured example. Here we see a pool that is surrounded by lush gardens that do not overshadow, nor are overshadowed, but rather compliment the colours and grandeur of this enviable garden setting.
If you lead a busy lifestyle, own a small garden, or are getting on in age, then maybe something similar to this minimal maintenance garden is perfectly suited to you. The retired couple of this garden wanted something stylish yet easy to maintain. A creation of Cheryl Mills Garden Design, the result was a garden that used stone and gravel paving in lieu of a lawn, small water features, and this cosy outdoor garden setting.
As the desire to know the source of your food becomes increasingly popular, the popularity of vegetable and herb gardens are on the increase. Gardens of all shapes and sizes can now include even the tiniest of herb gardens, allowing those who live in small houses and even flats the luxury of growing your own produce. If you have the space, why not designate a portion of your garden for growing some fresh fruit and vegetables. Not only is it healthy, and rewarding, but it will teach your children good eating habits for years to come.
