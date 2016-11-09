Brill Budget Victorian Home Extension

Home experts from Jenny McIntee Architectural Design, have transformed a dark box of a traditional Victorian home into a garden-focused, brightly-lit domain with the creation of a timber-clad extension. Amazingly, the new extension is less than 10 square metres in floor area yet makes a huge difference to the entire home.
An old narrow kitchen has been replaced by a spacious kitchen/diner with flat roof and triple glazed roof lantern, with the new glazed door framing the view out over the attractive rear garden. The shower room is retained but accessed from the extension, which improves the flow of the kitchen.
Let's check it out!
This is a not-so-typical extension for a typical English property.
The Victorian home in question is located in Boston, Lincolnshire, with the property being typical of the area. A modern home extension such as this can significantly improve the living situation in older houses that are beginning to feel their age.
The main building and extension fit snuggly into position on a long finger of land that stretches to a pretty garden realm. Secluded from the neighbours, the private garden leads naturally from the new timber volume, forming a unique relationship between the owners and the outdoor setting.
The garden is shaded by greenhouses and creeping plants that extend up and over the surrounding timber garden fencing, providing privacy from neighbours while creating a splendid natural setting.
Wrapped in gorgeous timber slats and framed by powder-coated metal panels, this low-lying building volume stands as a welcome addition to the site.
Once you get past the aesthetic appeal of the extension, it is easy to appreciate the practical aspects of the design. Glass doors, plenty of windows and skylights above ensure the living spaces within are lit by precious natural light.
There is a fascinating architectural interaction at the point where the timber-clad extension meets the brickwork of the main building.
The mixing of contemporary and traditional English architecture is a contentious point for some, however, we feel that this is a positive example.
Finally, we are able to have a good look around the extension and what it has to offer. Even having only just entered, we find ourselves impressed by the bright and open nature of this affordable extension.
The owners have worked quickly to curate their space how they like it, as we see this 9.3 m² space looks and feels nice and homely. Lighting from both natural and artificial sources gives this space bright and diverse illumination. A skylight above the dining table allows for stargazing during dinner.
While a great deal of the older house remains intact, the plan highlights how the architects have connected the extension to the original layout of the ground floor.
By removing the lower half of the rear wall and certain interior barriers, the existing living spaces have been opened up to create a more fluid layout. Communal areas, which were once closed off from one another, are now connected.
