Brill Budget Victorian Home Extension

Home experts from Jenny McIntee Architectural Design, have transformed a dark box of a traditional Victorian home into a garden-focused, brightly-lit domain with the creation of a timber-clad extension. Amazingly, the new extension is less than 10 square metres in floor area yet makes a huge difference to the entire home.

An old narrow kitchen has been replaced by a spacious kitchen/diner with flat roof and triple glazed roof lantern, with the new glazed door framing the view out over the attractive rear garden. The shower room is retained but accessed from the extension, which improves the flow of the kitchen.

Let's check it out!