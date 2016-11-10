Award-winning Hampstead extension

This remodelled and extended ground floor flat, located in a sensitive conservation area in London, now has a lively new identity and provides additional space for contemporary family life.
A new angular rear extension stretches into the garden, creating a sense of enclosure around a new terrace. A former garden store has been reclaimed as a second bathroom, while an awkward area between the house and a neighbouring building has also been brought inside as a third bedroom.
See for yourself…
With their elegant and straightforward exterior, the pictured row houses of South Hill Park offer us an insight of one of London's special conservation areas. Situated in the Hampstead district of London, homeowners and renters alike are drawn to this area for its diverse cultural amenities, tree-lined streets and distinctive architecture.
Though impossible to tell from our position on the pavement, the flat found on the ground floor has received an internal remodelling and significant rear extension.
There is a lively and interesting play of geometry and volume to be found at the rear thanks to the newly constructed extension. An irregular layout and angular walls make for a surprising addition to this traditional structure.
The extension is clad entirely in carefully detailed dark zinc, providing the building with new contemporary covering. The zinc contrasts well with the brick of the original building
By taking a few paces back onto the rear lawn, we're able to gain an insight of the scale of the project in relation to the entire building.
Prior to the project being undertaken, the owners of the flat had always considered adding some sort of extension to their home. Because there were countess planning restrictions and broader issues regarding heritage, the owners didn't believe it would be possible.
Due to the well-considered design, which is sensitive to both the heritage building and neighbouring properties, the professionals from Belsize Architects guaranteed the planned project could become a reality.
In the centre of the garden space the architects designed a paved courtyard that provides a private area for outdoor relaxation. The palette is minimal and modest with stone paving, rendered brick and zinc used in an uncomplicated manner.
Full-height doors and windows open onto the courtyard, creating a light and airy interior that promotes a natural connection between the indoor/outdoor areas.
Inside, the extension boasts full-height ceilings and a delicate modern décor. The pictured bespoke kitchen hosts a subdued colour palette of whites, chocolate browns and black.
The skylights bring generous amounts of daylight into the living and kitchen area on either side. Guests will no doubt feel a sense of wonder as they're able to witness precious sunlight pouring in during the day. Stargazing is also an option for those who are invited to linger here longer.
Lighting plays a vital role in our perception of this space, with natural and artificial light each performing their respective roles. Take note how those glass windows and doors pull light deep into the plan, intensifying the drama of our encounter.
A modern kitchen sits sensitively alongside restored period features, such as plaster cornices, window shutters and a fireplace.
We make our way to the front sitting room, which has experienced a minor overhaul. Soaring ceilings, a muted colour scheme and new wooden flooring establish a refined elegance throughout this generously proportioned room.
A leather couch and footstool set the stage for the family to fill their time as they please. There are plenty of creature comforts in this living space to ensure those spending time here can enjoy the best in modern living.
It's difficult to look past the amazing effect created by the bathroom tiles, which cover the entirety of this washroom. Clearly, the design finds inspiration from minimalist ideas due to the simple and clutter-free appearance of the space.
Lavishly appointed throughout, this bathroom contains everything that one would ever desire. It's also difficult not to look past the magnificent ceramic tub that's been encased by tiles.
