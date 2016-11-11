West London loft conversion with natural materials

A formidable team of architects and interior designers from The Market Design & Build have made a big impact transforming this once ordinary home into the type of abode most of us would gravitate towards.
This converted loft is a vision of natural materials, bright finishes and a neutral scheme that will no doubt engage all your senses. The fantastic home improvements include an updated living space and the creation of a new en suite bathroom and study.
Let's take a look around!
The owners of this West London home contacted The Market Design & Build for help creating some extra space inside their much-loved home. After years of being underutilised, it was hoped the project would provide an area in the home that the whole family could enjoy together.
After successfully being granted planning permission, the team started straight away on the project with the aim of completion within a few months. The major task was the altering of the hip-to-gable loft, which included a completely new roof structure that required new tiles and a fibreglass roof.
Inside the newly configured loft space, a luminous and cosy refuge has been lovingly crafted by both the experts and their client. Despite the room not yet being furnished or decorated, we can already tell that this living room will be a very popular area inside the home.
This bespoke structure allowed for the adding of a beautiful set of French doors to bring in additional natural light and make the converted loft feel more spacious. The expert went one step further with the three-part windows, finishing them with a lead coating for improved durability.
Turning around, the considerable dimensions of this new living space become immediately apparent. There's more than enough room for the necessary furnishings to be placed here, in order to create an ideal setting for comfy lounging.
Spotlights were installed across the ceiling and along the ledge above the window, providing necessary illumination for when the evening sets in.
The entire loft conversion included full rewiring and plumbing work to ensure both the living space and the bathroom worked effectively.
In addition, a brand new bespoke American hardwood staircase was installed to connect the existing property to the new loft conversion.
The Market Design & Build worked with a specialist manufacturer to tailor-design and install the beautiful array of fittings and features seen throughout the bathroom.
An outstanding feature we'd like to point out to you is the glass-framed shower unit, which features a transparent and completely seamless design. The walk-in shower is designed to maximises the limited space that was available, while also gifting the room a stunningly modern feature.
Elsewhere, the en suite bathroom is fitted with floating units that further promote this room's modern identity.
We particularly love the floating timber unit that enhances the natural appeal of the scheme as well as hiding unsightly bathroom products. Even the toilet has a stylish appeal due to its curved design that also hides the pipework.
