This home is the pride of the row

Continuing their run of successful home improvement projects, the award-winning firm The Market Build & Design, have again proved why they're leaders in their field.
Inside this normal British home, the firm have updated the hallway, staircase and loft bedroom. What we love about the bedroom in particular is that it's been crafted to have a sense of restfulness and protection away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
If you're interested in finding out more about this project, make sure to scroll down for the tour.
The middle age couple owners contacted The Market Build & Design after seeing some of their previous conversion projects in the local area. The couple wanted to add some extra bedroom space for their growing family and to modernise the dated interior.
There were no changes made to the front façade or garden, but it's not like anything needed changing, anyway.
Okay, let's step inside and explore the new look interiors…
As you can imagine, a significant improvement has been made inside the main hallway. Like most older houses from this era, there were issues regarding light exposure and ventilation, which would often lead to a bad first impression when visitors dropped by. What made matters worse was the unfashionable carpet and wallpaper, which were definitely on the wrong side of vintage.
These were quickly ripped up and replaced by an up-to-date assortment that better reflected current times. Together, the carpet and wallpaper form a monochrome scheme that visitors are always complimenting!
As we continue moving up, the scheme maintains its look flawlessly as this transitional space shares the same materials and finishes as utilised elsewhere.
American softwood staircases were installed as a beautiful feature, linking each of the home's levels. Starting from the ground-floor and reaching right up to the attic.
Here inside the loft space the team created a large double bedroom with an en suite bathroom. This bedroom offers just about everything one could hope for in a loft space. With its surprisingly large size and cosy decoration, one can imagine enjoying plenty of peaceful nights here.
Amazingly, the work started in April 2015 and was completed within 8 weeks, highlighting the speed and expertise of the professionals.
Found behind the timber door is the bedroom's en suite bathroom. Whoever is lucky enough to sleep here has the luxury of their own private, modern bathroom just paces from the bed.
This project has been such a treat for us to explore and has certainly been a great source of inspiration for those wishing to do something similar in their own home.
