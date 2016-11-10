19 space defying extensions to give you hope and ideas

If you ever look at extensions and think they look great and offer untold extra space, but you could never (not even in a million years) have one as your home provides a tiny or awkward area where one would have to go, this is the article for you.
While a full width, rear extension might still be considered the norm, architects are quickly realising that many of us don't have such gargantuan gardens that we can simply sacrifice a sizeable portion of. Hence, extension designs are becoming a whole lot more weird and wonderful.
Read on to see some of the smallest and most strangely shaped home improvement projects that will give you hope for your own home!
This timber number offers bags of extra space and style!
Meant that a regular home had to be extended to the side but with bizarre angles included.
While these was enough room for a single car to park, who'd have thought a double-height extension could also be added?
With not a lot of garden to spare, this extension took on some crazy shapes to gain valuable extra interior space.
Making use of a side return walkway and a little of the rear garden, this wraparound extension added as much room as possible.
With everything packed in so tightly, a simple and small extension was the only option. Otherwise, levelling and excavation would have been necessary.
Perfectly manicured gardens meant this addition had to be affixed to the side and made no bigger than the garden would allow.
A small extension can feel much bigger if all the walls can disappear!
A pair of neighbours here had the same idea and chose matching side return extensions that perfectly squeeze into the space.
Adding an extension to a modern home can be tricky but here you can't even tell. It's the extra slither on the left, which blends in seamlessly.
With a plot that couldn't easily be extended, this stacked box extension was the only way to go. Unusual? Yes. But gorgeous!
When all you need is a tiny bit more breathing space, your extension can help. This little glass box design is amazing!
Can you imagine how hard it must have been to squeeze an extension up here? There was nowhere else to do it so the roof it was!
With no ground floor space to extend, this home had to get creative. The small addition was enough to create a yoga studio at home!
Some extensions beget another but there was nowhere for this lovely glass one to go, other than at a 90° angle to the other.
This looks like a tight squeeze! With everyone trying to get more space, this extension was literally built between two existing ones.
What if the age of you home means you can't easily add an extension? Pop something on the side! Unusual in it's location, this extension works wonders nonetheless.
Blink and you'll miss the little kitchen extension. We bet it opened up the house hugely though!
We do have a soft spot for timber extensions that look a little mysterious! When a space is small, timber is your best bet as you can more easily manipulate it.
