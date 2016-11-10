19 space defying extensions to give you hope and ideas

If you ever look at extensions and think they look great and offer untold extra space, but you could never (not even in a million years) have one as your home provides a tiny or awkward area where one would have to go, this is the article for you.

While a full width, rear extension might still be considered the norm, architects are quickly realising that many of us don't have such gargantuan gardens that we can simply sacrifice a sizeable portion of. Hence, extension designs are becoming a whole lot more weird and wonderful.

Read on to see some of the smallest and most strangely shaped home improvement projects that will give you hope for your own home!