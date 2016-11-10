Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 space defying extensions to give you hope and ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
The Cube, Winchester, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

If you ever look at extensions and think they look great and offer untold extra space, but you could never (not even in a million years) have one as your home provides a tiny or awkward area where one would have to go, this is the article for you.

While a full width, rear extension might still be considered the norm, architects are quickly realising that many of us don't have such gargantuan gardens that we can simply sacrifice a sizeable portion of. Hence, extension designs are becoming a whole lot more weird and wonderful.

Read on to see some of the smallest and most strangely shaped home improvement projects that will give you hope for your own home! 

1. Squeezed into a small gap

Wellesley Avenue, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Modern houses
Millar+Howard Workshop

Wellesley Avenue

Millar+Howard Workshop
Millar+Howard Workshop
Millar+Howard Workshop

This timber number offers bags of extra space and style!

2. An awkward plot

SMOLDERS, ARCHIWIND ARCHIWIND Modern houses
ARCHIWIND

ARCHIWIND
ARCHIWIND
ARCHIWIND

Meant that a regular home had to be extended to the side but with bizarre angles included.

3. Parking room only

The Cube Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
Adam Knibb Architects

The Cube

Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects

While these was enough room for a single car to park, who'd have thought a double-height extension could also be added?

4. Limited garden space

House in Winchester, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern garden
LA Hally Architect

House in Winchester

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

With not a lot of garden to spare, this extension took on some crazy shapes to gain valuable extra interior space.

5. Wraparound wonder

inside/outside homify Minimalist windows & doors london,extension,architecture,glass,open plan,sliding doors
homify

inside/outside

homify
homify
homify

Making use of a side return walkway and a little of the rear garden, this wraparound extension added as much room as possible.

6. Simple, small and stunning

Brockley, Lewisham SE4, London | House extension GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

Brockley, Lewisham SE4, London | House extension

GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

With everything packed in so tightly, a simple and small extension was the only option. Otherwise, levelling and excavation would have been necessary.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Amazing glazing

Interior design - Glass Cube - Padova Italy, IMAGO DESIGN IMAGO DESIGN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
IMAGO DESIGN

IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN

Perfectly manicured gardens meant this addition had to be affixed to the side and made no bigger than the garden would allow.

8. Almost invisible

Rundum geschütztes Glashaus, Solarlux GmbH Solarlux GmbH Windows & doorsWindows
Solarlux GmbH

Solarlux GmbH
Solarlux GmbH
Solarlux GmbH

A small extension can feel much bigger if all the walls can disappear!

9. One good idea, twice

Glazed side return extensions in Bath Style Within Modern conservatory White side return,extension,powder coated aluminium,bifold doors,glazed extension,glass facade,patio doors,garden room
Style Within

Glazed side return extensions in Bath

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

A pair of neighbours here had the same idea and chose matching side return extensions that perfectly squeeze into the space.

10. Seamless addition

Exterior PARKdesigned Architects Modern houses Bricks
PARKdesigned Architects

Exterior

PARKdesigned Architects
PARKdesigned Architects
PARKdesigned Architects

Adding an extension to a modern home can be tricky but here you can't even tell. It's the extra slither on the left, which blends in seamlessly.

11. Beautiful box

Maison #6, ATELIER FABRICE DELETTRE ATELIER FABRICE DELETTRE Modern houses
ATELIER FABRICE DELETTRE

ATELIER FABRICE DELETTRE
ATELIER FABRICE DELETTRE
ATELIER FABRICE DELETTRE

With a plot that couldn't easily be extended, this stacked box extension was the only way to go. Unusual? Yes. But gorgeous!

12. The fishtank

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

When all you need is a tiny bit more breathing space, your extension can help. This little glass box design is amazing!

13. Impossible is nothing

South Slope Penthouse Addition, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

South Slope Penthouse Addition

Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

Can you imagine how hard it must have been to squeeze an extension up here? There was nowhere else to do it so the roof it was!

14. Creative solution

Siberian Larch facade Cura Design Modern houses
Cura Design

Siberian Larch facade

Cura Design
Cura Design
Cura Design

With no ground floor space to extend, this home had to get creative. The small addition was enough to create a yoga studio at home!

15. L of an achievement

FAMILY HOUSE Extension, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern windows & doors
Caseyfierro Architects

FAMILY HOUSE Extension

Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects

Some extensions beget another but there was nowhere for this lovely glass one to go, other than at a 90° angle to the other.

16. Breath in tight

Extension and renovation, Wimbledon SW19, TOTUS TOTUS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
TOTUS

Extension and renovation, Wimbledon SW19

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

This looks like a tight squeeze! With everyone trying to get more space, this extension was literally built between two existing ones.

17. Old meets new

Dick Place - garden ZONE Architects Modern kitchen
ZONE Architects

Dick Place—garden

ZONE Architects
ZONE Architects
ZONE Architects

What if the age of you home means you can't easily add an extension? Pop something on the side! Unusual in it's location, this extension works wonders nonetheless.

18. Tasty kitchen addition

Rear Elevation Model Projects Ltd Classic style kitchen
Model Projects Ltd

Rear Elevation

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Blink and you'll miss the little kitchen extension. We bet it opened up the house hugely though!

19. Mysterious addition

extension S, contact390 contact390 Modern houses
contact390

contact390
contact390
contact390

We do have a soft spot for timber extensions that look a little mysterious! When a space is small, timber is your best bet as you can more easily manipulate it.

For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Planning A Home Extension? Here’s What NOT To Do!

Garden investments selection - Best and worst ones
Would any of these design work for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks