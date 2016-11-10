Things we all secretly wish we had in our back garden

What's the use in pretending we don't all love a little luxury? Of course we do! And one of the main spots we yearn to fill with funky additions and over the top accessories is our garden!

You know what we're talking about, don't you? Perfect pergolas, sumptuous swings and terrific topiary would all finish our outdoor spaces to perfection, so why are we shy about admitting that?

Come with us and take a look at the luxury offerings that we think everyone wants, whether they're a gardening enthusiast or not. Remember, if any of this sounds like hard work, you can always give a landscaper a list of your wants and needs and they'll take it from there!