Things we all secretly wish we had in our back garden

What's the use in pretending we don't all love a little luxury? Of course we do! And one of the main spots we yearn to fill with funky additions and over the top accessories is our garden!
You know what we're talking about, don't you? Perfect pergolas, sumptuous swings and terrific topiary would all finish our outdoor spaces to perfection, so why are we shy about admitting that?
Come with us and take a look at the luxury offerings that we think everyone wants, whether they're a gardening enthusiast or not. Remember, if any of this sounds like hard work, you can always give a landscaper a list of your wants and needs and they'll take it from there!
What could be better for easing away the stresses of the day and showing off to your friends?
Not always green these days but always stylish.
Whatever the size, a pond makes a big, luxurious splash in your garden.
You're going to need somewhere to sit while you admire all your great taste!
They never look anything other than high-end and sophisticated.
You'll definitely win the war of the barbecues next year with something like this!
For adding a little colour and audacious style, you can't beat expensive-looking seats.
Perfect for all year round and not just the warmer months.
If you've got a grill, why not have a bar too?
So many of us put up with mismatched deck chairs when we'd love a dining table set and some recliners that match!
Adding sculptures to your outdoor space really ups the style game and demonstrates your great taste.
Simple they might be but these tree benches look beautiful and oh so elegant.
Pergolas break up a space and add some natural charm. You can even train climbers up it later!
A lovely way to add extra natural beauty to your garden, a water feature is a must-have!
Who doesn't love the idea of sitting on a garden swing and just watching a few hours drift by?
