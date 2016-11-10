Your browser is out-of-date.

Things we all secretly wish we had in our back garden

press profile homify press profile homify
Outdoor Kitchens, Gaze Burvill Gaze Burvill GardenFurniture Wood
What's the use in pretending we don't all love a little luxury? Of course we do! And one of the main spots we yearn to fill with funky additions and over the top accessories is our garden

You know what we're talking about, don't you? Perfect pergolas, sumptuous swings and terrific topiary would all finish our outdoor spaces to perfection, so why are we shy about admitting that? 

Come with us and take a look at the luxury offerings that we think everyone wants, whether they're a gardening enthusiast or not. Remember, if any of this sounds like hard work, you can always give a landscaper a list of your wants and needs and they'll take it from there!

1. A hidden hot tub

A City Garden, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern garden
Bowles &amp; Wyer

A City Garden

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

What could be better for easing away the stresses of the day and showing off to your friends?

2. A modern greenhouse

Juliana Anthracite Grey Oasis 12x12 Greenhouse homify Modern garden Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
homify

Juliana Anthracite Grey Oasis 12x12 Greenhouse

homify
homify
homify

Not always green these days but always stylish.

3. A pond you can nurture

Schwimmteich in Neustadt, Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Modern garden
Kirchner Garten &amp; Teich GmbH

Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH
Kirchner Garten &amp; Teich GmbH
Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH

Whatever the size, a pond makes a big, luxurious splash in your garden.

4. A covered terrace

Outdoor Räume, Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik Modern garden
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

You're going to need somewhere to sit while you admire all your great taste!

5. Millimetre-perfect topiary

Office Box, Robert Hughes Garden Design Robert Hughes Garden Design Modern garden
Robert Hughes Garden Design

Office Box

Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

They never look anything other than high-end and sophisticated.

6. The biggest grill you can find

The Gaze Burvill Outdoor Linear Kitchen Gaze Burvill GardenFurniture Wood BBQ,Outdoor Kitchen,Oak,Garden Furniture,Luxury,Outdoor Furniture,Barbecue,Al Fresco
Gaze Burvill

The Gaze Burvill Outdoor Linear Kitchen

Gaze Burvill
Gaze Burvill
Gaze Burvill

You'll definitely win the war of the barbecues next year with something like this!

7. Designer outdoor seating

tamago, 工房 まつした 工房 まつした Living roomStools & chairs
工房　まつした

工房　まつした
工房　まつした
工房　まつした

For adding a little colour and audacious style, you can't beat expensive-looking seats.

8. A sweet summerhouse

Oval Summerhouse homify Colonial style garden Tiles Yellow summerhouse,garden,seating,garden room,entertain,outdoor,friends,party,oval,premium,quality,luxury
homify

Oval Summerhouse

homify
homify
homify

Perfect for all year round and not just the warmer months.

9. A well stocked bar

The Gaze Burvill Outdoor Classic Kitchen Gaze Burvill GardenFurniture Wood BBQ,Outdoor Kitchen,Oak,Garden Furniture,Luxury,Outdoor Furniture,Al Fresco,Barbecue
Gaze Burvill

The Gaze Burvill Outdoor Classic Kitchen

Gaze Burvill
Gaze Burvill
Gaze Burvill

If you've got a grill, why not have a bar too?

10. Matching patio furniture

STYLISH GARDEN LOUNGE WARCO Bodenbeläge GardenAccessories & decoration
WARCO Bodenbeläge

STYLISH GARDEN LOUNGE

WARCO Bodenbeläge
WARCO Bodenbeläge
WARCO Bodenbeläge

So many of us put up with mismatched deck chairs when we'd love a dining table set and some recliners that match!

11. Garden art

Centurion Golf Club Aralia Modern bars & clubs Iron/Steel Green luxury,luxury golf club,golf,golf club,private golf club,contemporary garden design,contemporary landscape architecture,landscape architecture,landscape architecture,Commercial Spaces
Aralia

Centurion Golf Club

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Adding sculptures to your outdoor space really ups the style game and demonstrates your great taste.

12. Bench seating around trees

The Broadwalk Tree Bench Gaze Burvill GardenFurniture Wood Tree Seat,Oak Garden Furniture,Tree Bench,Unique,Luxury
Gaze Burvill

The Broadwalk Tree Bench

Gaze Burvill
Gaze Burvill
Gaze Burvill

Simple they might be but these tree benches look beautiful and oh so elegant.

13. A gorgeous pergola

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden pergola
Yorkshire Gardens

Modern Garden with a rustic twist

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Pergolas break up a space and add some natural charm. You can even train climbers up it later!

14. A unique water feature

contemplation corner Juniperhouse Asian style garden
Juniperhouse

contemplation corner

Juniperhouse
Juniperhouse
Juniperhouse

A lovely way to add extra natural beauty to your garden, a water feature is a must-have!

15. A timeless garden swing

Outdoor Garden Swing NI Climbing Frames Classic style garden
NI Climbing Frames

Outdoor Garden Swing

NI Climbing Frames
NI Climbing Frames
NI Climbing Frames

Who doesn't love the idea of sitting on a garden swing and just watching a few hours drift by?

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Best (And Worst) Garden Investments You Can Make.

Which of these garden additions are you considering?

