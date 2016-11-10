16 clever space-saving solutions for your small rooms

A small home can be tricky to handle, especially when it comes to organisation and keeping everything neat and tidy. However, having looked at what some terrific interior designers have been doing with bijou living spaces, we've come up with some great ideas for you!
From making your bedroom furniture work a little harder to adding extra space where you'd least expect it, read on to discover some clever techniques for getting more from your small home!
Adding drawers under your bed will allow you to stow bulky items, such as bedding, away and free up more storage elsewhere.
Under your stairs is usually a dead space that could give way to a huge amount of storage! You could speak to a carpenter about creating something just for you.
If you have some height to work with, a mezzanine floor is a great way to add a whole extra living space to a small home or create a valuable storage area.
In a small home you need to be clever about how you use the space you do have. We think these baskets work wonders for adding storage whilst still looking neat on top of the kitchen cabinets.
Sometimes, how you display your items will make a huge difference, so why not choose pretty and functional display cases that won't look out of place?
Putting your bed up on a higher platform will allow you to take advantage of all the space underneath it. Be sure to label all your storage boxes though!
In a studio home, partitions are particularly important for cordoning off more private areas and you can make them work hard.
How about adding one that can double as a bookcase?
A small home will rely on careful integration of all the separate spaces to feel like one much larger whole. A neutral colour scheme and consistent flooring will be key to this.
How cool is this idea?!
If you have sliding doors, turn one side of them into bookcases to free up a huge amount of extra storage and display potential.
Don't forget about your corners! They're perfect for shelving that can make a vast difference to how cluttered your small home feels.
They work exceptionally well as bathroom storage for storing toiletries.
For a neater feel, hide away more private areas, either by keeping doors closed or having curtains. With your more intimate areas out of sight, your home will feel larger and more organised.
Even a tiny bathroom can contribute to the cause by having lots more storage added to it. Look at how small but vital this vanity unit is!
Pantry cupboards are amazing as they almost seem to triple the storage space of normal cabinets.
With ingenious door-mounted spice racks, bread drawers and numerous shelves, you'll probably not need any more kitchen storage than this!
In a super small kitchen, you probably won't want top cupboards, but where will all your crockery go? How about adding a simple metal racking system to your wall? It looks great, does the job and doesn't feel huge.
This room divide/desk/bookcase is incredible! If you need a home office but simply don't have the space to sacrifice for one, this is worth serious thought.
If you don't want to drown out your entrance in a sea of hallway storage, simply add some hooks and knobs to the wall for hanging your coats and bags on.
You'll be shocked at how good it looks!
