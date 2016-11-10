Your browser is out-of-date.

16 clever space-saving solutions for your small rooms

Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
A small home can be tricky to handle, especially when it comes to organisation and keeping everything neat and tidy. However, having looked at what some terrific interior designers have been doing with bijou living spaces, we've come up with some great ideas for you! 

From making your bedroom furniture work a little harder to adding extra space where you'd least expect it, read on to discover some clever techniques for getting more from your small home!

1. Use under your bed

Крошка, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

Adding drawers under your bed will allow you to stow bulky items, such as bedding, away and free up more storage elsewhere. 

2. Create storage in dead spaces

Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
Held Schreinerei

Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei

Under your stairs is usually a dead space that could give way to a huge amount of storage! You could speak to a carpenter about creating something just for you.

3. Add a mezzanine floor

Industrial design - Doimo sofas -Metropolis, IMAGO DESIGN IMAGO DESIGN Living roomSofas & armchairs
IMAGO DESIGN

IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN

If you have some height to work with, a mezzanine floor is a great way to add a whole extra living space to a small home or create a valuable storage area.

4. Use all the space

Deep Blue, Marina Sarkisyan Marina Sarkisyan Eclectic style kitchen
Marina Sarkisyan

Marina Sarkisyan
Marina Sarkisyan
Marina Sarkisyan

In a small home you need to be clever about how you use the space you do have. We think these baskets work wonders for adding storage whilst still looking neat on top of the kitchen cabinets. 

5. Invest in attractive display cases

Bespoke Freestanding Display Cabinet, GO GO Dining roomDressers & sideboards
GO

Bespoke Freestanding Display Cabinet

GO
GO
GO

Sometimes, how you display your items will make a huge difference, so why not choose pretty and functional display cases that won't look out of place?

6. Elevate your bed

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

Putting your bed up on a higher platform will allow you to take advantage of all the space underneath it. Be sure to label all your storage boxes though! 

7. Add multifunctional partitions

PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern living room
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

In a studio home, partitions are particularly important for cordoning off more private areas and you can make them work hard.

How about adding one that can double as a bookcase?

8. Integrate your rooms

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

A small home will rely on careful integration of all the separate spaces to feel like one much larger whole. A neutral colour scheme and consistent flooring will be key to this.

9. Add sliding shelves

Bereterbide, Pop Arq Pop Arq Minimalist study/office
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

How cool is this idea?!

If you have sliding doors, turn one side of them into bookcases to free up a huge amount of extra storage and display potential.

10. Put the corners to good use

#3 Ordnung Ist Hierarchie, FUNDAMENTAL.BERLIN FUNDAMENTAL.BERLIN Living roomShelves
FUNDAMENTAL.BERLIN

FUNDAMENTAL.BERLIN
FUNDAMENTAL.BERLIN
FUNDAMENTAL.BERLIN

Don't forget about your corners! They're perfect for shelving that can make a vast difference to how cluttered your small home feels. 

They work exceptionally well as bathroom storage for storing toiletries.

11. Keep areas private

FROM SHOP TO LOFT, R3ARCHITETTI R3ARCHITETTI Study/officeAccessories & decoration
R3ARCHITETTI

R3ARCHITETTI
R3ARCHITETTI
R3ARCHITETTI

For a neater feel, hide away more private areas, either by keeping doors closed or having curtains. With your more intimate areas out of sight, your home will feel larger and more organised.

12. Get every room working hard

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern bathroom
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Even a tiny bathroom can contribute to the cause by having lots more storage added to it. Look at how small but vital this vanity unit is!

13. Invest in a hidden pantry

Bespoke oak larder homify Country style kitchen
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

Pantry cupboards are amazing as they almost seem to triple the storage space of normal cabinets.

With ingenious door-mounted spice racks, bread drawers and numerous shelves, you'll probably not need any more kitchen storage than this!

14. Have a plate rack instead of top cupboards

Mighty Plate rack The Plate Rack KitchenCabinets & shelves
The Plate Rack

Mighty Plate rack

The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

In a super small kitchen, you probably won't want top cupboards, but where will all your crockery go? How about adding a simple metal racking system to your wall? It looks great, does the job and doesn't feel huge.

15. Try multifunctional furniture

setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

This room divide/desk/bookcase is incredible! If you need a home office but simply don't have the space to sacrifice for one, this is worth serious thought.

16. Use knobs and handles to good effect

Raumwunder, Connox Connox Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

If you don't want to drown out your entrance in a sea of hallway storage, simply add some hooks and knobs to the wall for hanging your coats and bags on. 

You'll be shocked at how good it looks!

For extra small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 23 New Ideas To Better Organise Your Small Living Room.

Which of these ideas could help in your small home?

