10 of the very best loft and attic conversions you'll see

press profile homify press profile homify
Piancabella, DF Design DF Design Modern style bedroom
Have you ever looked in your loft space and wondered what it could become? Do you already have a loft conversion that just falls a little flat? If you answered yes to either of these questions, then we think you're going to love this article.

We found 10 incredible loft projects that will inspire you to either commission your own or make more of an existing space, so find an architect's number just in case and let's take a look!

1. A perfect sitting room

appartamento a rimini, bilune studio bilune studio Eclectic style living room
We like to think that this is an adults-only sitting room in a family home. The vibe is so peaceful but, with the glass floor panels, everyone can have a watchful eye kept on them! 

2. Sweet dreams guaranteed

Réaménagement de combles en chambres pour adolescdents , Lautrefabrique Lautrefabrique Modern nursery/kids room
What a bedroom

The exposed beams look beautiful while the modern styling really makes this a trendy spot. There must be fights over who gets to sleep here!

3. Ideal for guests

Piancabella, DF Design DF Design Modern style bedroom
Finished in a rustic way, this loft provides more than ample space for guests and has sought to make a feature of the original wooden roof trusses.

4. Self-contained and fabulous

Mansarda, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Minimalist living room
Now, this is a loft we could happily live in. Decked out as a studio flat, complete with a dividing wall that houses a television, this is such a clever use of space.

5. Dining with a view

OBRA DE REFORMA EN ÁTICO CALLE JOAQUÍN LORENZO (PUERTA DE HIERRO) MADRID, DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR Modern dining room
We've all heard of restaurants that are at the top of a skyscraper and offer amazing views, but who says your home can't do the same. This loft dining room is a masterpiece!

6. Away from it all

Una mansarda piccola piccola..., Di Origine Progettuale DOParchitetti Di Origine Progettuale DOParchitetti Minimalist houses
The monochrome styling up in this loft bedroom serves to create a chic and sleek space that feels free of any mundane issues and problems. 

Those Velux windows also keep everything dazzlingly bright!

7. A whole home in the clouds

U's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Scandinavian style kitchen Wood Wood effect
Loft conversions can only be as big as your architect says is possible but, if you have a rooftop apartment, how about following this example's lead and going open-plan?

8. Luxurious living

Attico privato a Udine, M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design Modern living room
Imagine having a home large enough to create a space like this in the loft! Fully opened up, this gorgeous living room is beyond compare and we're planning our own… in our head.

9. White wonder

recupero di sottotetto a Vimercate, recuperosottotetti recuperosottotetti Modern living room Wood
Minimal, beautiful and heavenly, this white open-plan space is everything that loft conversions should be and we love it. With so much extra space available, you could really go crazy but this simple styling looks perfect!

10. Bohemian living

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style bedroom
The exposed bricks, wooden roof and round bed all contribute to a naturally cohesive and bohemian interior design scheme that really works. That simple polished concrete floor is amazing! 

Which projects gave you ideas for your home?

