Clever tricks that will help your garden survive winter

With winter firmly on the horizon, it's time to talk about preventative action and what you can do to keep your garden safe as the weather turns.

You've invested so much time gardening during the summer months, putting effort into making your garden a beautiful addition to your home, so it makes no sense to let all that fall by the wayside just because frost is coming.

We've found some fantastic professional-approved tips for keeping your garden safe and sound this winter, so let's take a look at how you can leave yourself with much less work come spring!