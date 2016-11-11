Your browser is out-of-date.

Clever tricks that will help your garden survive winter

Contemporary Modern Family Garden, Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
With winter firmly on the horizon, it's time to talk about preventative action and what you can do to keep your garden safe as the weather turns. 

You've invested so much time gardening during the summer months, putting effort into making your garden a beautiful addition to your home, so it makes no sense to let all that fall by the wayside just because frost is coming.

We've found some fantastic professional-approved tips for keeping your garden safe and sound this winter, so let's take a look at how you can leave yourself with much less work come spring!  

1. Use burlap as a wind and frost barrier

By wrapping it around delicate blooms.

2. Add thick layers of mulch to your beds

To prevent constant freezing and thawing.

3. Re-use plastic carrier bags to protect flowers

By simply popping them over the top and securing at the base.

4. Don't forget about your furniture!

If you can, treat it and cover or put away until spring.

5. Move delicate potted flowers and plants

Either into your home or the garage/shed.

6. Plant early blossoming plants on the north side of the house

For gradual temperature acclimatisation.

7. Create makeshift frost shades

From beach windbreaks or old tarpaulins.

8. Beware of spreading salt on your paths

As the salt will run off into your beds and kill plants.

9. Keep the sprinklers going even in winter

The water will actually produce heat as it defrosts… science!

10. Stake young trees to keep them sturdy during high winds

Also wrap their trunks to keep them warm.

For more garden advice, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Simple Ideas To Boost Your Small Outdoor Space.

Have you started getting your garden winter-ready yet?

