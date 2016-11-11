Simple ways to save money when building your home

Starting to build a house is an exciting but scary time, as you'll feel as though you're simply haemorrhaging money at every turn and losing control of your budget.
However, as always, we're here to help! We have some excellent tips for making sure your project doesn't run even a pound over your definitive limit.
Don't believe us? Read on and see which tips could keep your home build on target and your expenses down!
By opting to build your home from locally sourced materials, you can save a staggering amount of money just on transportation.
Let's also not forget that local materials will naturally look more at home in the surroundings and you can see plenty of examples of other homes just by taking a stroll.
The ground works will always be a major cost in any house building project so try to settle on a plot that will need minimal work.
You should also find out what the ground is comprised of, as anything with too much clay will prove to be a total nightmare that will cost a lot of money to rectify!
From your architect to your builders, you should have fixed rate contracts in place with everyone.
This will mean that they quote for the job in hand and, if they overrun or have to tackle any unforeseen circumstances, you are not liable to pay more for their oversights.
Trust us, this is a key tip!
They might not sound as trendy as you'd like but prefabricated homes have come a seriously long way!
The added benefit of a prefab house is that it can be constructed totally off site while your builders lay the foundations and then simply be erected when ready.
How easy is that?
There is no way to save a lot of money on your foundations unless you want a house that will gradually sink into the mire, so make sure you allocate a good portion of your budget to this one area.
You can afford to choose cheaper finishes inside in order to make sure you have the best foundations possible because if you don't, it could cost you a whole lot more later on.
As value for money finishes go, you can't get much better than simple concrete and it's become exceptionally fashionable and popular for that very reason.
Polished floors and smooth walls all look great either left bare or painted, but it's the value that's so great!
Did you know that the bathroom is where so many people get carried away? Well it is, with expensive suite items and insanely priced taps!
Save yourself a lot of money by choosing timeless, simple pieces that you can replace at a later date if necessary.
For more project management tips, take a look at this Ideabook: What NOT To Do When Building Your Own Conservatory.