It's getting cold! How to stay warm and cosy at home

press profile homify
ИНТЕРЬЕР VA, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style living room
Chestnuts roasting on an open fire and Jack Frost not nipping at our nose. That's what we want our winter to be about, how about you? 

When the colder weather kicks in you need to know some top tips for staying warm and snug, without breaking the bank or needing to redecorate the whole house. Well, we've got some super ones for you right here! 

From adapting the outside of your home to feel a little more cosy and welcoming through to making your bedroom a haven of comfort and warmth, we've got some brilliant, interior designer-inspired ideas so, read on…

1. Instally warm-toned light bulbs everywhere

Woonvilla Blaricum, Kabaz Kabaz Modern houses
Even in your outdoor lighting!

2. Invest in plenty of knitted blankets

Tiles Collection, Blankets and Cushions, Catherine MacGruer Catherine MacGruer Living roomAccessories & decoration
If you're crafty, you could even make these.

3. Fill the house with lovely festive smells

PRECIEUSE PROVENCE SCENTED CANDLE 9.17fl.oz., COLLINES DE PROVENCE COLLINES DE PROVENCE HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Diffusers and candles are a cheap and easy way to do this.

4. Darken your colour scheme

Modern Blue view 1 homify Modern style bedroom
If this is too radical, do it the easy way and just opt for some darker bedding!

5. Invest heavily in plush fabrics

Casa M, monovolume architecture + design monovolume architecture + design Modern living room
Huge velvet sofas are a gorgeous way to embrace this approach.

6. Add some rustic items for flavour

homify KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Hand-thrown pottery and crockery really adds to the look.

7. Include warm metallic additions

Kitchen Moda Interiors Modern kitchen Quartz White kitchen,island benchtop,lighting,rose gold lighting,undermount sink
Rose gold and copper are hugely fashionable right now and add a warm, rich hue to your winter home.

8. Embrace a little Hygge

ИНТЕРЬЕР VA, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style living room
The Scandinavian design movement (pronounced hue-gah) looks to encourage chunky blankets, warm colours and cosy living so is perfect for winter!

9. Add extra duvets and cushions to your bed

Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style bedroom
A simple but effective tip, adding more layers to your bed will up the cosy stakes.

10. Try some cosy statement furniture

PUSHBAG-4-LIVING, Global Bedding GmbH & Co.KG Global Bedding GmbH & Co.KG Living roomSofas & armchairs
For extra winter home tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Get Your Home Winter-Ready Right Now (And Feel Smug).

West London loft conversion with natural materials
How else do you stay cosy at home during winter?

