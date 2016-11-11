It's getting cold! How to stay warm and cosy at home

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire and Jack Frost not nipping at our nose. That's what we want our winter to be about, how about you?

When the colder weather kicks in you need to know some top tips for staying warm and snug, without breaking the bank or needing to redecorate the whole house. Well, we've got some super ones for you right here!

From adapting the outside of your home to feel a little more cosy and welcoming through to making your bedroom a haven of comfort and warmth, we've got some brilliant, interior designer-inspired ideas so, read on…