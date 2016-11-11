It's getting cold! How to stay warm and cosy at home

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire and Jack Frost not nipping at our nose. That's what we want our winter to be about, how about you?
When the colder weather kicks in you need to know some top tips for staying warm and snug, without breaking the bank or needing to redecorate the whole house. Well, we've got some super ones for you right here!
From adapting the outside of your home to feel a little more cosy and welcoming through to making your bedroom a haven of comfort and warmth, we've got some brilliant, interior designer-inspired ideas so, read on…
Even in your outdoor lighting!
If you're crafty, you could even make these.
Diffusers and candles are a cheap and easy way to do this.
If this is too radical, do it the easy way and just opt for some darker bedding!
Huge velvet sofas are a gorgeous way to embrace this approach.
Hand-thrown pottery and crockery really adds to the look.
Rose gold and copper are hugely fashionable right now and add a warm, rich hue to your winter home.
The Scandinavian design movement (pronounced hue-gah) looks to encourage chunky blankets, warm colours and cosy living so is perfect for winter!
A simple but effective tip, adding more layers to your bed will up the cosy stakes.
Anything you can sink down into will do the trick. Think beanbags and low seating!
For extra winter home tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Get Your Home Winter-Ready Right Now (And Feel Smug).