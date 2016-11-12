Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 heart-melting ideas to make your lounge exceptional

press profile homify press profile homify
Einfamilienhaus Essen, Luna Homestaging Luna Homestaging Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

If you're always on the lookout for some quick and easy ways to make more of your home, this is going to be the article for you! Today we're focusing our attention on making your living room something worth talking about.

We looked at what the most talented interior designers are doing in a bid to get a better handle on the latest and greatest style tips. 

If you want to be lounging in luxury by the weekend, scroll down and get inspired!

1. Use complementary colours and textures

E2 LIVING ROOM arQing Minimalist living room
arQing

E2 LIVING ROOM

arQing
arQing
arQing

For a cohesive look.

2. Embrace multiple styles of lighting

Einfamilienhaus Essen, Luna Homestaging Luna Homestaging Modern living room
Luna Homestaging

Luna Homestaging
Luna Homestaging
Luna Homestaging

Including soft lamps.

3. Mix and match styles

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you prefer a more eclectic look.

4. Don't overlook white

Casa P 29, Ambás Arquitectos Ambás Arquitectos Modern living room
Ambás Arquitectos

Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos

Especially in small rooms that need to feel bigger!

5. Always strive for methodical layouts

Penthouse Hacienda, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern living room
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

That allow for easy movement and transition.

6. Try to add art

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a more grown up, complete look.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Always include wood somewhere

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Rustic style living room Bricks White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

As it has such a homely feel.

8. Try to add a statement feature

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

Such as some unavoidable living room lighting or modern art!

9. Branch out with the types of use textiles you use

Casa Palenque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Minimalist living room Purple/Violet
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Try a myriad of fabrics.

10. You can't go wrong with neutrals

PROYECTO NN23, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern living room
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Never forget that!

11. Keep your seating sociable

Departamento Quintas del Mar, el interior el interior Modern living room Wood White
el interior

el interior
el interior
el interior

And laid out with conversation in mind.

12. Don't ruin a great room by not choosing the right flooring

La Fontaine , Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Modern living room
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Natural wood is always a good bet.

13. Try to include some interesting patterns

SHOWROOM LUXOREMA, LUXOREMA LUXOREMA Eclectic style living room
LUXOREMA

LUXOREMA
LUXOREMA
LUXOREMA

Either in your furniture, art or textiles. Geometrics are really in right now!

14. If your living room is naturally light

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style living room
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

Play on that with minimal window dressings.

15. Include lots of plants

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern living room
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

For an organic and refreshing vibe.

16. Be daring!

Interiorismo, KAUS KAUS Modern living room
KAUS

KAUS
KAUS
KAUS

Don't think you can't be a little daring with what you put on your walls.

17. If you love colour, don't shy away from it

Proyecto Departamento Gusi, Sandra Molina Sandra Molina Eclectic style living room
Sandra Molina

Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina

Use it as a bold accent shade.

18. If you have more than one colour that really speaks to you

RESIDENCIA DIANA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room Wood-Plastic Composite White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Be courageous and combine them all as an accent!

19. Don't underestimate rugs

PROYECTOS, FLAM RUGS FLAM RUGS Modern living room
FLAM RUGS

FLAM RUGS
FLAM RUGS
FLAM RUGS

And what an impact they have on a living room.

20. Look to make your chimney more of a feature in your living room

Casa 57 Casa Fuerte, Prototipo Arquitectos Prototipo Arquitectos Modern living room
Prototipo Arquitectos

Prototipo Arquitectos
Prototipo Arquitectos
Prototipo Arquitectos

With eye-catching cladding!

For even more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 23 New Ideas To Better Organise Your Small Living Room.

It's getting cold! How to stay warm and cosy at home
Which of these tips will you test in your living room?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks