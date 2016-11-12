20 heart-melting ideas to make your lounge exceptional

If you're always on the lookout for some quick and easy ways to make more of your home, this is going to be the article for you! Today we're focusing our attention on making your living room something worth talking about.
We looked at what the most talented interior designers are doing in a bid to get a better handle on the latest and greatest style tips.
If you want to be lounging in luxury by the weekend, scroll down and get inspired!
Including soft lamps.
Especially in small rooms that need to feel bigger!
That allow for easy movement and transition.
As it has such a homely feel.
Such as some unavoidable living room lighting or modern art!
Try a myriad of fabrics.
Never forget that!
And laid out with conversation in mind.
Natural wood is always a good bet.
Either in your furniture, art or textiles. Geometrics are really in right now!
Play on that with minimal window dressings.
For an organic and refreshing vibe.
Use it as a bold accent shade.
Be courageous and combine them all as an accent!
With eye-catching cladding!
For even more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 23 New Ideas To Better Organise Your Small Living Room.