Porch swings from around the world

Who doesn't remember the simple thrill of being a child, swinging as high and as fast as you can on a swing in the park. You might even now have your own children, and can see the joy in their eyes when playing on the swings.

Whilst you may have grown older, the simple pleasures in life remain the same. A porch swing is great addition to any balcony, verandah or terrace, as they are affordable, and as long as weather permits, you will find yourself naturally migrating to what will become your favourite relaxation spot. Porch swings feature in homes from all parts of the world, yet the principal remains the same. Take a look at these examples from very different parts of the globe for ideas: be it a single seater, or a larger one for sharing, now is the time to consider investing in a porch swing, as temperatures climb and spring fast approaches.