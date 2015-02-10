Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Porch swings from around the world

James Rippon James Rippon
CASA BRUNO bancos de jardín y columpios de porche de poly-madera para el jardín, Casa Bruno American Home Decor Casa Bruno American Home Decor GardenSwings & play sets
Loading admin actions …

Who doesn't remember the simple thrill of being a child, swinging as high and as fast as you can on a swing in the park. You might even now have your own children, and can see the joy in their eyes when playing on the swings.

Whilst you may have grown older, the simple pleasures in life remain the same. A porch swing is great addition to any balcony, verandah or terrace, as they are affordable, and as long as weather permits, you will find yourself naturally migrating to what will become your favourite relaxation spot. Porch swings feature in homes from all parts of the world, yet the principal remains the same. Take a look at these examples from very different parts of the globe for ideas: be it a single seater, or a larger one for sharing, now is the time to consider investing in a porch swing, as temperatures climb and spring fast approaches.

Swing for one

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

The Japanese know all too well the art of meditation, and the best ways to relax and forget about the stresses of every day life. Everybody, no matter how young or old, needs a little time to themselves once in a while. This single person swing in a Japanese family home is the perfect spot, with no colourful distractions, just a small courtyard and a Rowan tree, to help clear the mind.

Mediterranean siesta

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

The Mediterranean lifestyle goes hand in hand with relaxation. Those in Spain and Southern Italy have been taking midday naps for centuries during the hottest hours of the day. After a big Mediterranean lunch, just imaging sitting back on this porch in the warm summer air and letting your food slowly digest. Then, you can close your eyes for a moment and let the gentle breeze help you to drift off to sleep for an hour or so.

Urban relaxation

MECCANO | Genova, marta carraro marta carraro Industrial style balcony, veranda & terrace
marta carraro

marta carraro
marta carraro
marta carraro

If you live in an urban environment, maybe a porch swing or hammock is all you need to wind down after a busy day. This urban garden in Italy is a great spot to relax outdoors, when the park or the water feels that tiny bit too far away.

The Midwest

CASA BRUNO bancos de jardín y columpios de porche de poly-madera para el jardín, Casa Bruno American Home Decor Casa Bruno American Home Decor GardenSwings & play sets
Casa Bruno American Home Decor

Casa Bruno American Home Decor
Casa Bruno American Home Decor
Casa Bruno American Home Decor

When you immediately think of a porch swing, what comes to mind? For some, it might be the Midwest of America, with countless scenes from movies showing people casually sitting on their front verandah, swinging away on a white timber porch swing. This image that we've conjured up, is much the same as the one we see here. While this cliché might be far from the real Midwest, a simple and timeless classic such as this would work well in an array of outdoor spaces. A timber swing is a wise option as it can withstand the elements, unlike some other less robust materials. 

Summer dreaming

Residência LL, Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados

Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados

Given the warm climate in Brazil, its no surprise that relaxing is a big part of the culture. This dreamy home in the south of Brazil has an enviable back porch, offering an uninterrupted view of the setting sun over not just the pool, but the lake in the background.

Have we whet your appetite for more summer dreaming? Then take a look at our article on this coastal home in Devon.

Brilliantly bold curtains
Where would you love to holiday this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks