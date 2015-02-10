Porch swings from around the world

Who doesn't remember the simple thrill of being a child, swinging as high and as fast as you can on a swing in the park. You might even now have your own children, and can see the joy in their eyes when playing on the swings.
Whilst you may have grown older, the simple pleasures in life remain the same. A porch swing is great addition to any balcony, verandah or terrace, as they are affordable, and as long as weather permits, you will find yourself naturally migrating to what will become your favourite relaxation spot. Porch swings feature in homes from all parts of the world, yet the principal remains the same. Take a look at these examples from very different parts of the globe for ideas: be it a single seater, or a larger one for sharing, now is the time to consider investing in a porch swing, as temperatures climb and spring fast approaches.
The Japanese know all too well the art of meditation, and the best ways to relax and forget about the stresses of every day life. Everybody, no matter how young or old, needs a little time to themselves once in a while. This single person swing in a Japanese family home is the perfect spot, with no colourful distractions, just a small courtyard and a Rowan tree, to help clear the mind.
The Mediterranean lifestyle goes hand in hand with relaxation. Those in Spain and Southern Italy have been taking midday naps for centuries during the hottest hours of the day. After a big Mediterranean lunch, just imaging sitting back on this porch in the warm summer air and letting your food slowly digest. Then, you can close your eyes for a moment and let the gentle breeze help you to drift off to sleep for an hour or so.
If you live in an urban environment, maybe a porch swing or hammock is all you need to wind down after a busy day. This urban garden in Italy is a great spot to relax outdoors, when the park or the water feels that tiny bit too far away.
When you immediately think of a porch swing, what comes to mind? For some, it might be the Midwest of America, with countless scenes from movies showing people casually sitting on their front verandah, swinging away on a white timber porch swing. This image that we've conjured up, is much the same as the one we see here. While this cliché might be far from the real Midwest, a simple and timeless classic such as this would work well in an array of outdoor spaces. A timber swing is a wise option as it can withstand the elements, unlike some other less robust materials.
Given the warm climate in Brazil, its no surprise that relaxing is a big part of the culture. This dreamy home in the south of Brazil has an enviable back porch, offering an uninterrupted view of the setting sun over not just the pool, but the lake in the background.
Have we whet your appetite for more summer dreaming? Then take a look at our article on this coastal home in Devon.