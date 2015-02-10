Fantastically fun indoor slides

When you think of all the essential elements of your home, chances are you're not worrying too much about where your indoor slide will go. An unusual addition, an indoor slide is actually not as 'out there' as it first seems. If you have young children, they will no doubt be thrilled with such a fun piece of furniture in their bedroom or playroom. It's a great source of entertainment, and of course, helps your child develop his or her motor skills. Active play from an early age is essential to a child's future development, so why not consider one of these wonderful little slides for your little monsters? If you're not about to let your kids have all the fun, take a look at the slides for 'grown-ups'—did you ever think it could be possible to whizz into the office down a helter skelter? It would certainly make Monday mornings more enjoyable! Just see for yourself…
We're thinking back to the dens made from bedsheets and cushions from our childhoods and wondering when they became so advanced. This fantastic piece of furniture from snoeck & co incorporates a play area, slide, and bed—though you may well have trouble convincing your child to ever go to sleep with this set up to enjoy! This playground will encourage your child's creativity and curiosity, and definitely be the favourite place for parties and sleepovers.
This cute pirate den is great for smaller bedrooms and provides just as much fun for the kids. Little ones love any opportunity to invent other worlds and get lost in imaginary scenes—it can keep them out of trouble for hours on end. They could be sliding from the ship into the ocean, escaping from a castle or making their way through the jungle. The possibilities are endless and your kids are guaranteed to love the adventures.
Is your child a budding pilot, or simply keen for an adventure? This aeroplane bed is exactly what they need to keep them busy. We love the cloud wallpaper that completes the theme in this bedroom. Perfect for all future jet setters, your child can explore the world from the safety and warmth of their own home.
If you have a little one who isn't yet old enough for a larger den, they don't have to miss out on the fun. This slide is suitable for kids aged 18 months to 4 years and is a classic, elegant design that fits in with traditional nursery décor. Made from ecologically sourced wood, the design combines aesthetics, functionality and fun in equal amounts. It might also interest you to know that Prince George is a fan of Jupiduu slides after receiving one for his first birthday—and if it's good enough for royalty…
Here's all the proof you need that slides aren't just for kids! Down at the Lego office in Billund, Denmark, the staff can unleash their inner child as they slide down from one floor to the next—what a great way to make an entrance! It makes sense for a company like LEGO to have such a playful and light hearted approach to office design. After all, what better way to get the staff in the right frame of mind to develop and facilitate the production of one of the most popular toys of all time.
Snoozed your alarm one too many times? No problem! With this speedy method of getting into your office you'll be there in no time—though it's hardly the most inconspicuous way if you want to avoid your boss. Another example of how none of us ever really grow up, even if we wear a suit and tie to work… .
