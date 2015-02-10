homify 360º: Restoration of a South London home

This beautiful family home in South London had been extended on two previous occasions before renowned architectural firm Russell Taylor Architects remodelled the property to create a seamlessly unified building. After the first two alterations, the building lacked a continuous and coherent design, but with the addition of cornices, chimney pieces, and built-in furniture, each element of the building flowed gracefully once more. The home is an impressive and elegant space that incorporates the best of classic and modern design without any noticeable incongruities. The two styles come together perfectly, and it's not hard to see why Russell Taylor Architects have won numerous awards for their work.