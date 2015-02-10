homify 360º: Restoration of a South London home

This beautiful family home in South London had been extended on two previous occasions before renowned architectural firm Russell Taylor Architects remodelled the property to create a seamlessly unified building. After the first two alterations, the building lacked a continuous and coherent design, but with the addition of cornices, chimney pieces, and built-in furniture, each element of the building flowed gracefully once more. The home is an impressive and elegant space that incorporates the best of classic and modern design without any noticeable incongruities. The two styles come together perfectly, and it's not hard to see why Russell Taylor Architects have won numerous awards for their work.
You can see just how well the architecture merges into one, with large windows for letting in lots of light, clean and timeless brickwork, and a beautifully sculpted and practical garden space. The building is striking and welcomes appreciation without being over the top. Subtle colours and design work harmoniously, and this theme is also applied through the interior of the property.
The double doors through the corridor can be opened fully which creates a sense of space and a depth of perspective. Great for circulating air through the property, and keeping the cold in or out depending on the season, French doors like these are a great choice for larger homes.
Another view of the downstairs hallway into the cloakroom gives you an idea of just how much space is available. The family have utilised the space and, though the property is ordered and meticulously designed, it still has a homely, 'lived in' feel to it, with the jackets hanging up and ready to grab on the way out to work or school.
The grey tones that run throughout the corridors and into the kitchen area provide a tasteful background to the carefully chosen and timeless fittings and fixtures. The rail above the cooker takes inspiration from country style kitchens that typically have their pots and pans conveniently to hand in a similar fashion, though the polished steel looks contemporary and offers a modern twist on a traditional design.
The muted tones in this kitchen, particularly the bleached wood island with grey cabinets, hints at the Scandinavian style, known for it's championing of minimalism and light, open-plan spaces. The black range cooker is a focal feature here, and quite rightly so. Slick, effortlessly cool, and a total dream for any enthusiastic chef, this kitchen is about both style and substance.
A soft yellow tone breaks up the grey colour scheme and suits this summery dining room very well. The light well in the ceiling brightens up the room, as do the double patio doors leading out onto the modern landscaped garden. The archway leading into the next room creates a sense of open-plan living whilst still creating a border between the rooms, recognising their different functions. The long dining table is ideal for dinner parties, and boasts charming centrepieces that are sure to impress the guests.
This regal room is in keeping with the pastel colour scheme, but has more of an austere feel than the kitchen and dining room. Parquet flooring, a popular choice since the 1600s and an increasingly common sight in period family homes, works to give the room a sense of grandeur and old fashioned elegance. The classic gold edged mirror and understated lamp sitting below the window are in the best location, either side of the window, to reflect light throughout the room, making it appear even bigger.
This bedroom is fit for royalty, with polished wooden floor boards and vintage style furniture. The double wardrobe abounds with French charm, and the fabrics are soft and feminine in keeping with the calming colour scheme of blues and greys. The layout makes the room look even more spacious, and the balance between clean lines and personal finishing touches like photo frames and perfume bottles, is absolutely just right.
The bathroom follows a classic design with a freestanding bathtub in central view. The country style curtains frame the bath, and the storage cabinets either side of the window bring a Georgian level of symmetry to the room. As in the other rooms, this space boasts a high ceiling, and so the dark wood flooring adds a warmth and richness as opposed to detracting from the space.
This futuristic looking contraption is in fact a luxury shower unit. The marble flooring means that there's no need for your average shower with a raised base. Water can flow directly on to the floor in the style of a wet room. The design isn't restricted by rules and practicalities, which contributes to the overall lavish look and feel.
Making a child's room look stylish can be an undeniably difficult job when all they want to do is spread all their toys and teddies across the entire width and breadth of the floor, but this beautiful bedroom manages just that. The neutral colours and white walls prevent the room from looking crowded, despite the heaps of cuddly creatures on the bed and window seat. We particularly love the positioning of the vintage style rocking horse that brings the classic theme into this room as well.
A final look at the outside of the property as the light fades. Each floor, filled with it's classical charm and understated elegance, is lit up with a warm and welcoming glow. The spot lights in the garden give it that extra bit of sparkle, making the outside just as welcoming even as the evening comes to a close. What more could you want from a family home?
Want to see another homify 360º? Then check out this impressive New York penthouse extension